 

Medicenna Presents Promising Preclinical Data on IL-2 and IL-13 Superkines at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

-- Monotherapy and combination studies continue to demonstrate best-in-class potential of MDNA11

-- Bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkine demonstrates the potential to treat immunologically “cold” tumors

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on the Company’s IL-2 and IL-13 Superkine platform programs at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR ("ENA") Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

“There is a critical unmet need for new treatment options for cancers with immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME), which are often resistant to currently used therapies including immune checkpoint inhibitors,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “Data presented at ENA show that our bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkine has the potential to address this need by selectively activating anti-tumor CD8+ T cells without Treg stimulation while simultaneously suppressing the dual IL-13 and IL-4 TME signaling pathways that block cancer fighting T cells. Taken together with data from the poster demonstrating MDNA11’s ability to induce the expansion of a multitude of anti-cancer immune cells without increasing toxicity, these results highlight the versatility of our Superkine platform as a tool for the development of novel cytokine-based immunotherapies.”

The poster and corresponding abstract feature data on MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine that preferentially binds the IL-2 beta receptor (IL-2Rβ) on immune cells, as well as data related to a long acting bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkine that is designed to simultaneously activate cancer killing immune cells while reversing anti-inflammatory TME. These results demonstrate the potent therapeutic efficacy of MDNA11 monotherapy in multiple tumor models, further supporting the molecule’s best-in-class potential. Medicenna’s bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkines are novel and demonstrate the potential of the platform to address a critical unmet need by effectively targeting immunologically “cold” tumors that are often resistant to immunotherapeutic agents. In summary, these data demonstrate the best-in-class potential of MDNA11 as well as the ability of Medicenna’s Superkine platform to efficiently transform natural interleukins into innovative dual-acting cytokines for immuno-oncology indications.

Seite 1 von 3
Medicenna Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Medicenna Presents Late Breaking Abstract Updating Results from Phase 2b Recurrent GBM Trial at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Meeting
19.10.20
Medicenna Announces Upcoming Presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting
15.10.20
Medicenna Provides MDNA55 rGBM Clinical Program Update Following Positive End of Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
30.09.20
Dr. Jack Geltosky Elected to Medicenna Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
77
MDNA.TO ( Mkap C$ 36M) (Cash C$20 M) Positive P2 Daten in Q1 könnten für Zulassung reichen