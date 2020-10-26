Medicenna Presents Promising Preclinical Data on IL-2 and IL-13 Superkines at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on the Company’s IL-2 and IL-13 Superkine platform programs at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR ("ENA") Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

“There is a critical unmet need for new treatment options for cancers with immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME), which are often resistant to currently used therapies including immune checkpoint inhibitors,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “Data presented at ENA show that our bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkine has the potential to address this need by selectively activating anti-tumor CD8+ T cells without Treg stimulation while simultaneously suppressing the dual IL-13 and IL-4 TME signaling pathways that block cancer fighting T cells. Taken together with data from the poster demonstrating MDNA11’s ability to induce the expansion of a multitude of anti-cancer immune cells without increasing toxicity, these results highlight the versatility of our Superkine platform as a tool for the development of novel cytokine-based immunotherapies.”

The poster and corresponding abstract feature data on MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine that preferentially binds the IL-2 beta receptor (IL-2Rβ) on immune cells, as well as data related to a long acting bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkine that is designed to simultaneously activate cancer killing immune cells while reversing anti-inflammatory TME. These results demonstrate the potent therapeutic efficacy of MDNA11 monotherapy in multiple tumor models, further supporting the molecule’s best-in-class potential. Medicenna’s bispecific IL-2/IL-13 Superkines are novel and demonstrate the potential of the platform to address a critical unmet need by effectively targeting immunologically “cold” tumors that are often resistant to immunotherapeutic agents. In summary, these data demonstrate the best-in-class potential of MDNA11 as well as the ability of Medicenna’s Superkine platform to efficiently transform natural interleukins into innovative dual-acting cytokines for immuno-oncology indications.