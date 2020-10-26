 

Silicon Motion Announces Annual Cash Dividend Payable Quarterly

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces today an annual cash dividend of $1.40 per ADS.

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an annual dividend of $1.40 per ADS1,2 which will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS3 according to the following anticipated record and payment dates:

Record Date Payment Date
November 12, 2020 November 25, 2020
February 16, 2021 February 26, 2021
May 6, 2021 May 20, 2021
August 5, 2021 August 19, 2021

The Company’s depository bank’s DR books will be closed for issuance and cancellation on each of the record dates.

“We remain optimistic about our business outlook, solid ability to generate free cash flow and focus in distributing a meaningful portion of this to our shareholders as dividend,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion.

The payment of the annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments will be made according to the anticipated record and payment dates unless subsequently changed by the Board. The declaration and payment of future cash dividends is subject to the Board's continuing determination that the payment of dividends is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders and is in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

1 One ADS is equivalent to four ordinary shares.
2 $1.40 per ADS is equivalent to $0.35 per ordinary share.
3 $0.35 per ADS is equivalent to $0.0875 per ordinary share.

About Silicon Motion:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers.  We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

