 

WeedMD’s Color Cannabis Vaporizers Make Strong Entry in Ontario

First week of shipment to Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) sends strain-specific Color Cannabis 510 vapes to “OCS Top 5” status as availability expands to retailers and other provinces

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce it has commenced shipping its Color Cannabis-branded 510 vaporizer cartridges (“vapes”) to Canada’s largest retail distributor, the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). Color vapes landed in the “Top 5” status when compared to over 30 available vape brands during its first week of availability, according to OCS-provided data.

WeedMD’s legacy cultivars Pedro Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze, are produced at the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub utilizing WeedMD’s own terpene-rich biomass. Additional strain-specific offerings, such as Mango Haze and Black Sugar Rose, are scheduled to follow soon.

“The initial success of our Color vapes in Canada’s largest retail market is a significant milestone for our team and reflects the increased brand recognition and strong consumer interest in our quality-derived products,” said Stephen Ng, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our terpene-rich products under Color and Saturday are garnering national appeal as we prepare to launch a broader portfolio of products from our best-in-class cultivation and production platform.”

In addition to Color vapes, WeedMD recently launched a new cultivar ‘Black Sugar Rose’ coming this fall, as well as strain-specific pre-roll products, nitrogen-infused packaging and a brand partnership with PAX Labs Inc. for its PAX ERA and ERA PROline of strain-specific vapes. The Company also announced it is the exclusive Canadian supplier and distributor of acclaimed U.S.-based wellness house Mary’s Medicinals, with topicals production slated to commence at WeedMD’s extraction hub in Aylmer, ON later this year.
  
About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

