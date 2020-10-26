Acacia Communications and Inphi Successfully Demonstrate Interoperability of 400ZR over 120 km

Validates the readiness of multi-sourced 400ZR DSPs for DCI applications

MAYNARD, Mass. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, and Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that they have successfully completed module-level interoperability testing. The testing demonstrated error free links in 400ZR mode between Inphi’s COLORZ II QSFP-DD and Acacia’s 400ZR QSFP-DD module in Arista switches over a 120 km amplified link using 75GHz channel spacing. Defined by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) to enable a multi-vendor, interoperable ecosystem, the 400ZR specification targets 400G data center interconnect (DCI) applications up to 120 km at hyperscale network operators in high-density form factors.



“Hyperscale network operators are planning to utilize interoperable 400ZR solutions to support growing bandwidth requirements between data centers,” said Josef Berger, AVP of Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “This testing provides an exciting validation of the 400ZR ecosystem designed to meet the need for high-performance, low power coherent pluggable solutions that support cost-effective DWDM architectures for DCI.”

“The industry has been anticipating the availability of interoperable 400ZR solutions to meet the growing demand for DCI bandwidth, particularly for network operators evolving their data center architectures to 400G Ethernet with optical connections between switches,” said Tom Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Acacia. “These solutions provide data center operators with greater flexibility in the components and suppliers they use to build out their networks.”

