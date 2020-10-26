 

PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 per Share

Diluted EPS $0.42 vs $0.33 per share 
Quarterly Reorder Sales Increased 9.6%
Gross Margins Improved Sequentially from 27.8% to 30.5%

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $75.4 million, compared to $69.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 7.9%. Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $171.6 million, compared to $149.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 14.5%. Net income was $8.4 million, or $0.42 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.33 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a 26.2% increase to net income. Net income was $16.2 million, or $0.81 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.60 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2019, a 34.7% increase to net income. Reorder sales increased 9.6%, to $67.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $61.9 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Reorder sales increased 14.4%, to $148.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $129.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

Menderes Akdag, CEO and President, commented: “We were encouraged with the strength of our reorder sales and gross and operating margins during the quarter. Gross margins improved by 270 basis points from 27.8% in the June quarter to 30.5% in the September quarter, and operating margins improved by 400 basis points from 9.8% in the June quarter to 13.9% in the September quarter. The sequential gross margin increase can be attributed to a change in our product mix, with a shift to higher margin prescription medications. The gross margin increase for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 was also due to the benefit of having direct relationships with all major manufacturers and the enforcement of their minimum advertised price policies. Our average order size increased from $85 to $87 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In fiscal 2021, we are focusing on redesigning our website and mobile app to optimize our customers’ digital experience.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025. Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. on October 26, 2020 until November 9, 2020 at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (800) 337-8653 (toll free) or (402) 220-9669, and enter passcode 5500.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest and Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com.
        
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(In thousands, except for per share data)    
         
    September 30,
 		  March 31,  
    2020   2020  
               
ASSETS   (Unaudited)
 		     
               
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,344     $ 103,762  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful              
accounts of $34 and $59, respectively   2,212       3,843  
Inventories - finished goods   21,451       17,884  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,613       3,529  
Total current assets   132,620       129,018  
               
Noncurrent assets:              
Property and equipment, net   25,469       25,445  
Intangible assets   860       860  
Total noncurrent assets   26,329       26,305  
               
Total assets $ 158,949     $ 155,323  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 16,058     $ 19,658  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   4,486       4,214  
Income taxes payable   618       471  
Total current liabilities   21,162       24,343  
               
Deferred tax liabilities   1,378       970  
               
Total liabilities   22,540       25,313  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized;              
3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a              
liquidation preference of $4 per share   9       9  
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized;              
20,272 and 20,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   20       20  
Additional paid-in capital   5,317       3,804  
Retained earnings   131,063       126,177  
               
Total shareholders' equity   136,409       130,010  
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 158,949     $ 155,323  




PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
                           
      Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
      September 30,     September 30,
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
                           
Sales   $ 75,436   $ 69,936   $ 171,640   $ 149,924  
Cost of sales     52,418     49,934     121,837     108,061  
                           
Gross profit     23,018     20,002     49,803     41,863  
                           
Operating expenses:                          
General and administrative     6,809     6,303     14,563     12,811  
Advertising     5,131     4,756     14,164     13,380  
Depreciation     607     572     1,169     1,140  
Total operating expenses     12,547     11,631     29,896     27,331  
                           
Income from operations     10,471     8,371     19,907     14,532  
                           
Other income:                          
Interest income, net     66     459     156     1,026  
Other, net     338     304     593     561  
Total other income     404     763     749     1,587  
                           
Income before provision for income taxes     10,875     9,134     20,656     16,119  
                           
Provision for income taxes     2,463     2,469     4,476     4,111  
                           
Net income   $ 8,412   $ 6,665   $ 16,180   $ 12,008  
                           
Net income per common share:                          
Basic   $ 0.42   $ 0.33   $ 0.81   $ 0.60  
Diluted   $ 0.42   $ 0.33   $ 0.81   $ 0.60  
                           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                          
Basic     20,063     19,963     20,024     20,098  
Diluted     20,154     19,973     20,098     20,109  
                           
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.28   $ 0.27   $ 0.56   $ 0.54  




PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
           
    Six Months Ended
    September 30,
    2020       2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $ 16,180     $ 12,008  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash            
provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation   1,169       1,140  
Share based compensation   1,513       1,365  
Deferred income taxes   408       274  
Bad debt expense   61       64  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets          
and increase (decrease) in liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   1,570       1,012  
Inventories - finished goods   (3,567 )     2,309  
Prepaid income taxes   -       582  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   916       (1,433 )
Accounts payable   (3,600 )     (1,120 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   391       568  
Income taxes payable   147       525  
Net cash provided by operating activities   15,188       17,294  
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,193 )     (416 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,193 )     (416 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Repurchase and retirement of common stock   -       (11,496 )
Dividends paid   (11,413 )     (11,014 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (11,413 )     (22,510 )
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   2,582       (5,632 )
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period   103,762       100,529  
           
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 106,344     $ 94,897  
           
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
           
Cash paid for income taxes $ 4,206     $ 2,730  
           
Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 126     $ 155  

 


