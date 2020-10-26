Hudbay Provides Update on its 777 Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today provides an update on the inspection completed to date at its 777 Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba, following the skip hoist incident announced on October 11th. A preliminary video inspection of the mine shaft indicates that damage is limited to the headframe and the bottom of the shaft in the skip compartment. It does not appear that the cage compartments or the ore loading area were damaged, and the structural integrity of the shaft does not appear to have been compromised by the incident. A full inspection of the shaft and skip compartment will require an in-person inspection, which is expected in early November.



Underground mining activity has resumed at 777 with limited production from the mine’s ramp access. If it is confirmed there is no further damage beyond what has been identified to date, it is expected that the 777 shaft could resume full production in December at a repair cost that is not expected to exceed $5.0 million.