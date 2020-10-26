 

Hudbay Provides Update on its 777 Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today provides an update on the inspection completed to date at its 777 Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba, following the skip hoist incident announced on October 11th. A preliminary video inspection of the mine shaft indicates that damage is limited to the headframe and the bottom of the shaft in the skip compartment. It does not appear that the cage compartments or the ore loading area were damaged, and the structural integrity of the shaft does not appear to have been compromised by the incident. A full inspection of the shaft and skip compartment will require an in-person inspection, which is expected in early November.

Underground mining activity has resumed at 777 with limited production from the mine’s ramp access. If it is confirmed there is no further damage beyond what has been identified to date, it is expected that the 777 shaft could resume full production in December at a repair cost that is not expected to exceed $5.0 million.

While fourth quarter production and sales volumes will be impacted, the company is implementing production mitigation plans and continues to expect the Manitoba business unit to achieve its full year production and unit cost guidance for 2020.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability to complete the shaft inspection activities at 777 in the anticipated timeframe, the ability to identify the extent of any damage to the mine shaft, the expected timeline to complete repairs, the expected costs to repair the damage at the 777 shaft, the ability to continue production and use of the mine′s ramp access as a temporary substitute to the shaft, the expected timeline to resume full production at 777, and the company’s ability to achieve production and cost guidance. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

