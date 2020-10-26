 

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

26.10.2020, 13:00   

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB      750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC   8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395      

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

About VVC:

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Gloria Copper Project located in in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

        On Behalf of the board of Directors

                {Signed}                        

        Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727                         or        Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail:  pfernet@vvcexploration.com                            E-mail:  trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7Tel: 416-619-5304

 


