 

Lightbridge to Hold Business Update & Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4pm ET

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will release the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Lightbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.

Interested parties can access the conference call by calling 833-519-1295 for U.S. callers, or +1-914-800-3866 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 8391229. The call will be available on the Company’s website via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6678p764. The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other Lightbridge executives will also be available to answer questions. Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: ir@ltbridge.com.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the call and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S. or +1-404-537-3406 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 8391229.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company’s ability to access capital markets; the outcome of the arbitration with the Company’s former joint venture partner and dissolution of the Enfission joint venture; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (646) 828-8710
ir@ltbridge.com




