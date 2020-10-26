 

Advaxis’ ADXS-503 (HOT Lung) Demonstrates Pronounced and Sustained Tumor Control in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Lung Cancer Trial

Disease control rate of 67% in first six evaluable patients who had progressed on KEYTRUDA

Approximate 50% improvement in disease control rate versus the rates reported in other checkpoint rechallenge studies

Durable, sustained tumor control of over 43 and 33 weeks observed in first two evaluable patients

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products today announced updated clinical results from the combination arm of the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). ADXS-503 is the first drug construct from the Company’s ADXS-HOT off-the-shelf, cancer-type specific, immunotherapy program which leverages Advaxis’ proprietary Lm technology platform to target hotspot mutations that commonly occur in specific cancer types as well as other proprietary, tumor-associated antigens.

Key data updates for the first 6 evaluable patients who have received ADXS-503 as an add-on therapy immediately following progression with KEYTRUDA, include:

  • Disease control rate of 67% (4/6 patients) and overall response rate of 17% (1/6 patients) achieved after immediate prior progression on KEYTRUDA with previous best responses of stable disease
  • Sustained clinical benefit with the first two treated patients remaining on treatment for over 43 and 33 weeks
  • Updated and new patient level data for the four patients with observed disease control, all of whom remain on study, include:
    °  Previously reported partial response (PR) with 60% tumor reduction seen on 8-week scan and sustained at 33-week scan in an elderly patient with non-squamous NSCLC who had received Pembrolizumab for approximately 30 months with a best overall response (BOR) of stable disease
    °  Previously reported stable disease (SD) with a 25% reduction in target lesion sustained at 43-week scan in an elderly patient with non-squamous NSCLC who had received Pembrolizumab for ~32 months with a BOR of stable disease.
    °  Stable disease (SD) confirmed on 13 week-scan in a patient with squamous NSCLC who had received Pembrolizumab for approximately 15 months with a BOR of stable disease
    °  Stable disease (SD) on 6 week-scan in a patient with non-squamous NSCLC who had received Pembrolizumab for approximately 14 months, including combination therapy with chemotherapy in the beginning
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...