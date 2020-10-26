 

Rockefeller University Scientist Uses Bionano Saphyr to Analyze Genomes of Patients and Animals Susceptible to COVID-19

Using Bionano data in comparative genomics analysis of patients with severe disease and animals that are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 against patients and animals resistant to disease may reveal biomarkers for COVID-19 risk and how to treat it

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Dr. Erich Jarvis, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at the Rockefeller University and Chair of the Vertebrate Genome Project (VGP), is bringing his expertise in comparative genomics to the COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium as a co-principal investigator. The consortium, founded by Dr. Ravindra Kolhe at Augusta University, is centered around the analysis with Saphyr of structural variants (SVs) in the human genome that predispose to or protect against COVID-19. Identifying such variants in the genome can lead to the development of novel drugs, the repurposing of existing drugs for COVID-19, the development of targeted vaccines and importantly, the identification of risk markers that allow better triaging of patients who need certain treatment or early access to vaccines.

Dr. Jarvis brings to the consortium a unique and powerful approach to understanding host response genetics called comparative genomics, in which genomes of different species with and without certain traits are compared to reveal the variants responsible for the traits of interest. In the case of COVID-19 response, the genomes of animals that are believed to be sensitive to SARS-CoV-2 infection will be compared to genomes of species presumed to be immune to infection or disease. The non-human animal species that were susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection to be included in the study are the Chinese horseshoe bat, a natural reservoir for the virus; the Chinese pangolin, an alternative reservoir; the clouded leopard, an animal that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Bronx Zoo; and four domestic species that are believed to be vulnerable: the sheep, Arabian camel, horse and Chinese hamster. For the human arm of the study, the Jarvis team will analyze the genomes of ten patients who were hospitalized and/or died from COVID-19. The genomes of ten individuals who did not get sick after exposure will function as controls along with those of more than one hundred vertebrate species assembled by the VGP and presumed to be resistant to infection.

