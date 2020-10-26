Rockefeller University Scientist Uses Bionano Saphyr to Analyze Genomes of Patients and Animals Susceptible to COVID-19

Using Bionano data in comparative genomics analysis of patients with severe disease and animals that are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 against patients and animals resistant to disease may reveal biomarkers for COVID-19 risk and how to treat it

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Dr. Erich Jarvis, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at the Rockefeller University and Chair of the Vertebrate Genome Project (VGP), is bringing his expertise in comparative genomics to the COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium as a co-principal investigator. The consortium, founded by Dr. Ravindra Kolhe at Augusta University, is centered around the analysis with Saphyr of structural variants (SVs) in the human genome that predispose to or protect against COVID-19. Identifying such variants in the genome can lead to the development of novel drugs, the repurposing of existing drugs for COVID-19, the development of targeted vaccines and importantly, the identification of risk markers that allow better triaging of patients who need certain treatment or early access to vaccines.

