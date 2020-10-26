BMC to Host 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that the Company will release its 2020 third quarter results at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 3, 2020. BMC will also issue a broadcast of a pre-recorded earnings call which will be available at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The pre-recorded call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or 201-689-8560 (international). The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 13712113.



A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The pre-recorded call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2020 and available on the IR website at ir.buildwithbmc.com.