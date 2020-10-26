A Second Publication Shortlists Resverlogix Clinical Candidate Apabetalone for its Potential COVID-19 Effectiveness Including Reducing Cytokine Storms
Medicine in Drug Discovery Publication Explores Combination Protein Therapeutics, Including BET Inhibitors, in Preventing Severe Organ Damage from COVID-19 and Reviews Potential Treatments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that its late-stage clinical candidate, apabetalone, has been prominently featured in a recent article, titled: “Protein-driven mechanism of multiorgan damage in COVID-19”, in the
peer-reviewed journal Medicine in Drug Discovery.
The publication can be viewed using the following LINK.
“Significantly, this is the second peer-reviewed article to highlight apabetalone, the link between BET proteins – the exact target of apabetalone – and COVID-19,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “Of the many therapies discussed in the article, apabetalone is highlighted as a potential treatment for multiorgan damage caused by COVID-19 due to its safety profile and target. The publication suggests the case for apabetalone as a safe, potential COVID-19 therapeutic. We look forward to providing additional data on the effects of apabetalone on COVID-19 infection in our upcoming American Heart Association presentation on November 13, 2020.”
Publication Highlights and Discussions Include:
- The two most frequently mentioned causes of multiorgan damage produced by SARS-CoV-2 (known as COVID-19) are: (i) the direct viral toxicity and (ii) cytokine-release syndrome, or cytokine storm, leading to multiorgan damage
- SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) damage has been found to involve several organs / systems, such as neurologic, renal, hepatic, gastrointestinal, hematologic, cardiac, endocrine and dermatological, representing some key areas that apabetalone has already shown clinical benefits towards
- Among the key vulnerable proteins with roles in multiple organs and tissues were BET protein family members (key targets of apabetalone)
- As a direct inhibitor of BET proteins with the potential to beneficially impact inflammation, the authors propose apabetalone as a safe therapeutic with the high likelihood of efficacy against COVID-19
Program Update:
