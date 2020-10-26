 

A Second Publication Shortlists Resverlogix Clinical Candidate Apabetalone for its Potential COVID-19 Effectiveness Including Reducing Cytokine Storms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

Medicine in Drug Discovery Publication Explores Combination Protein Therapeutics, Including BET Inhibitors, in Preventing Severe Organ Damage from COVID-19 and Reviews Potential Treatments

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that its late-stage clinical candidate, apabetalone, has been prominently featured in a recent article, titled: Protein-driven mechanism of multiorgan damage in COVID-19, in the peer-reviewed journal Medicine in Drug Discovery.

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK.

“Significantly, this is the second peer-reviewed article to highlight apabetalone, the link between BET proteins – the exact target of apabetalone – and COVID-19,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “Of the many therapies discussed in the article, apabetalone is highlighted as a potential treatment for multiorgan damage caused by COVID-19 due to its safety profile and target. The publication suggests the case for apabetalone as a safe, potential COVID-19 therapeutic. We look forward to providing additional data on the effects of apabetalone on COVID-19 infection in our upcoming American Heart Association presentation on November 13, 2020.”

Publication Highlights and Discussions Include:

  • The two most frequently mentioned causes of multiorgan damage produced by SARS-CoV-2 (known as COVID-19) are: (i) the direct viral toxicity and (ii) cytokine-release syndrome, or cytokine storm, leading to multiorgan damage
  • SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) damage has been found to involve several organs / systems, such as neurologic, renal, hepatic, gastrointestinal, hematologic, cardiac, endocrine and dermatological, representing some key areas that apabetalone has already shown clinical benefits towards
  • Among the key vulnerable proteins with roles in multiple organs and tissues were BET protein family members (key targets of apabetalone)
  • As a direct inhibitor of BET proteins with the potential to beneficially impact inflammation, the authors propose apabetalone as a safe therapeutic with the high likelihood of efficacy against COVID-19

Program Update:

Seite 1 von 2
Resverlogix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Resverlogix Announces Presentations at Leading Scientific Conferences
14.10.20
Resverlogix Announces Conversion of US$12 Million Debenture Strengthening Balance Sheet
06.10.20
Resverlogix Announces $13 Million Private Placement
03.10.20
Resverlogix Confirms Interim Filings on SEDAR