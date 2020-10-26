A Second Publication Shortlists Resverlogix Clinical Candidate Apabetalone for its Potential COVID-19 Effectiveness Including Reducing Cytokine Storms

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that its late-stage clinical candidate, apabetalone , has been prominently featured in a recent article, titled: “Protein-driven mechanism of multiorgan damage in COVID-19”, in the peer-reviewed journal Medicine in Drug Discovery.

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK.

“Significantly, this is the second peer-reviewed article to highlight apabetalone, the link between BET proteins – the exact target of apabetalone – and COVID-19,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “Of the many therapies discussed in the article, apabetalone is highlighted as a potential treatment for multiorgan damage caused by COVID-19 due to its safety profile and target. The publication suggests the case for apabetalone as a safe, potential COVID-19 therapeutic. We look forward to providing additional data on the effects of apabetalone on COVID-19 infection in our upcoming American Heart Association presentation on November 13, 2020.”

Publication Highlights and Discussions Include:

The two most frequently mentioned causes of multiorgan damage produced by SARS-CoV-2 (known as COVID-19) are: (i) the direct viral toxicity and (ii) cytokine-release syndrome, or cytokine storm, leading to multiorgan damage

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) damage has been found to involve several organs / systems, such as neurologic, renal, hepatic, gastrointestinal, hematologic, cardiac, endocrine and dermatological, representing some key areas that apabetalone has already shown clinical benefits towards

Among the key vulnerable proteins with roles in multiple organs and tissues were BET protein family members (key targets of apabetalone)

As a direct inhibitor of BET proteins with the potential to beneficially impact inflammation, the authors propose apabetalone as a safe therapeutic with the high likelihood of efficacy against COVID-19

Program Update: