 

Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mehdi Bozzo-Rey as Head of Business Development.

With over 20 years of experience in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) industry, Mehdi's contributions span infrastructure management and reproducible HPC, as well as customer and partner enablement. A physicist by training and driven by a passion for disruptive technologies, Mehdi leveraged his background in quantum mechanics to explore quantum computing, becoming the first IBM Quantum Ambassador in Canada. He subsequently joined the IBM Q team to lead its regional business development activities in Canada which resulted in scalable and sustainable ecosystem growth and enablement.

"We enter the final months of 2020 with incredible momentum as we continue to add clients and partnerships with global scale organizations and where our long-term strategy of focusing on product delivery is paying dividends," said CQC's CEO, Ilyas Khan. "Mehdi brings enterprise- level experience in ensuring that our clients, who are some of the world's leading companies, benefit from the transformational impact of quantum computing technologies."

 "CQC is at the forefront of innovation and advances in quantum computing software which enable the power of quantum computing to be realized," Mehdi said. "With engagements in quantum chemistry, quantum machine learning and a rapid increase in the pace of adoption of our world leading software development platform t|ket〉 and increasing commercialization in our cybersecurity business, I am excited by the advent of 2021 and expanding our global team."

About Cambridge Quantum Computing

Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world's leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms that help clients get the best out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. For more information, visit CQC at http://www.cambridgequantum.com.



