 

Cinemark to Reopen Additional Century Theatres, Bringing the Moviegoing Experience Back to More Movie Lovers in the Bay Area

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  74   |   |   

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is thrilled to announce that it will be reopening five of its Alameda County theatres on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Following shortly thereafter, Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD as well as multiple Santa Clara County theatres will reopen on Friday, Oct. 30. These theatres join the 13 Cinemark and Century theatres currently open in the Greater Bay Area, offering local movie lovers even more options to enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience Cinemark theatres provide. The theatres will reopen with enhanced cleanliness and safety protocols, Cinemark’s exclusive Private Watch Parties and this year’s newest films. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

With approximately 85 percent of its theatres re-opened across the U.S., the exhibitor has received 97 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

“The Bay Area community is filled with avid moviegoers, and Cinemark is eager to welcome them back to the immersive cinematic experience that our auditoriums offer, as well as the exclusive experience of our Private Watch Parties that allow moviegoers to rent an entire auditorium for themselves and their trusted circle,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “With approximately 85 percent of our U.S. circuit open to overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, we are looking forward to providing these movie enthusiasts the ultimate entertainment experience they have been craving at our Century theatres with the health and safety protocols they can trust.”

In celebration of Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bending work, and to ensure cinephiles can see it in an auditorium with a massive screen and unbeatable surround sound, moviegoers can book their ticket to see Tenet in Cinemark XD at Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD for the price of a standard ticket through Nov. 12. Cinemark XD auditoriums boast the largest and most immersive screen in the theatre – fully wall-to-wall – along with a state-of-the-art projector capable of 35 trillion colors and custom surround sound with more speakers that all come together to make the audience feel transported into the on-screen action.

Seite 1 von 4
Cinemark Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
XL Fleet and Pivotal Investment Corporation II to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 26 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Cinemark Halloween Private Watch Parties Go Scary Fast, Will Give 1,000 More to Meet Spooktactular Demand
01.10.20
Cinemark to Give Away 1,000 Private Watch Parties for the Ultimate In-Theatre Halloween Experience