Cinemark to Reopen Additional Century Theatres, Bringing the Moviegoing Experience Back to More Movie Lovers in the Bay Area

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is thrilled to announce that it will be reopening five of its Alameda County theatres on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Following shortly thereafter, Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD as well as multiple Santa Clara County theatres will reopen on Friday, Oct. 30. These theatres join the 13 Cinemark and Century theatres currently open in the Greater Bay Area, offering local movie lovers even more options to enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience Cinemark theatres provide. The theatres will reopen with enhanced cleanliness and safety protocols, Cinemark’s exclusive Private Watch Parties and this year’s newest films. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

With approximately 85 percent of its theatres re-opened across the U.S., the exhibitor has received 97 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

“The Bay Area community is filled with avid moviegoers, and Cinemark is eager to welcome them back to the immersive cinematic experience that our auditoriums offer, as well as the exclusive experience of our Private Watch Parties that allow moviegoers to rent an entire auditorium for themselves and their trusted circle,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “With approximately 85 percent of our U.S. circuit open to overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, we are looking forward to providing these movie enthusiasts the ultimate entertainment experience they have been craving at our Century theatres with the health and safety protocols they can trust.”

In celebration of Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bending work, and to ensure cinephiles can see it in an auditorium with a massive screen and unbeatable surround sound, moviegoers can book their ticket to see Tenet in Cinemark XD at Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD for the price of a standard ticket through Nov. 12. Cinemark XD auditoriums boast the largest and most immersive screen in the theatre – fully wall-to-wall – along with a state-of-the-art projector capable of 35 trillion colors and custom surround sound with more speakers that all come together to make the audience feel transported into the on-screen action.