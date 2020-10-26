Impact Shares Adds Former NAACP Senior Director Marvin Owens as Chief Engagement Officer

Amid the ongoing fight for racial equality in the U.S., the Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSE: NACP) has come to the forefront as an important tool for investors to promote racial equity in the private sector. The Rockefeller Foundation has provided a $3 million operating credit line to Impact Shares to help support Impact Shares’ mission, including NACP. According to Morningstar, there are over 500 ESG-oriented ETFs on the market, and Barron’s states NACP is the first and only fund focused exclusively on supporting people of color and addressing racial equality 1 . Created in collaboration with the NAACP, the fund is designed to provide exposure to U.S. companies with strong racial and ethnic diversity policies in place, empowering employees irrespective of their race or nationality.

Impact Shares , the first 501(c)(3) nonprofit exchange-traded fund platform, is pleased to welcome Marvin Owens, former senior director of economic development at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), to its team as Chief Engagement Officer.

“This is a watershed moment for investing in social advocacy,” notes Powell. “Under Marvin’s leadership and with the ongoing financial support from partners such as The Rockefeller Foundation, investors will continue to have the opportunity to build long-term engagement on key social issues such as racial equality, and ultimately make meaningful change in the private sector.”

To help make NACP more accessible to investors, Impact Shares has agreed to reimburse NACP for certain expenses excluded from Impact Shares' advisory fee in order to reduce NACP's net expense ratio from 0.75% to 0.49% (see below for complete expense information). Impact Shares donates the net advisory proceeds it receives from the ETF back to the NAACP. The fund has generated an 11.18% return year to-date through September 30, 2020 and a 32.11% cumulative return since inception (based on NAV).

Complete standard performance data for NACP as of 9/30/20 is as follows (NAV/MKT price) 20.92%/21.51% for 1-year period; 13.48%/13.66% annualized since inception. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investors shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance data current to the most recent month end, please call 844-GIVE-ETF.