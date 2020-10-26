 

Kaleyra to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Kaleyra, Inc. (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering secure application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter on Monday, November 9, 2020, before the market opens.

Management will conduct an investor conference call that same day at 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. PST) to discuss these results. Questions will be taken after management’s presentation. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Kaleyra website at https://investors.kaleyra.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

To Participate via Telephone:
 US: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13712481

Replay of the call:
 US: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
The replay will begin approximately 2 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Monday, November 23rd at 11:59 PM ET.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.



