 

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Most Innovative Companies by Crain’s Chicago Business

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it is has been named one of the Most Innovative Companies in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business. Crain’s compiles the list based on a review by independent intellectual property valuation firm, Ocean Tomo, which evaluates the patents produced each year by Chicago-area companies.

Horizon made this year’s list based on its work with its medicine used to treat urea cycle disorders (UCD), a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 1 in 35,000 live births in the United States.

“At Horizon, innovation is more than a buzz word – it’s the difference between someone having a treatment for their rare or rheumatic disease or living with the day-to-day complications of chronic illness,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Especially during this challenging time, we are honored to be recognized by Crain’s as a company leading the way in bringing critical medicines to those in need. We remain committed to working with patients, physicians, academic centers and other companies to collaboratively address the most pressing needs facing patients.”

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain’s Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago’s economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city’s growth.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

