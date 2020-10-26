Phreesia’s Kristin Roberts Named a Top Woman Leader in SaaS

Honorees were selected for their contributions to their respective companies and demonstrated expertise in the field, following a rigorous review of both their professional backgrounds and nominations from colleagues and peers. This is the third consecutive year a woman leader from Phreesia has been named to the list. Kharen Hauck, Vice President of Demand Generation, and Amy VanDuyn, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, were selected in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that Kristin Roberts, the company’s Vice President of Market Development, has been named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2020.

“These exceptional executives have played significant roles, which in many cases have led to profound results,” The Software Report said in its announcement. “Beyond their professional achievements, these women have served as role models for the next generation of women leaders seeking to enter and succeed in the tech sector.”

Roberts brings more than a decade of experience in business development, product marketing and market development in healthcare technology to her current role. She started at Phreesia in 2011 as an intern before spending three years working in healthcare management consulting. In 2014, Roberts returned to Phreesia and has held a number of leadership roles in the organization. As Vice President of Market Development, she currently leads a team responsible for building out new business for Phreesia’s appointment-scheduling and physician-referrals applications.

“It is an incredible honor to be named one of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS for 2020,” said Roberts. “I’m driven by the opportunity to work with a lot of smart people who continually challenge me. I’m grateful to be working for a company that is committed to creating a better healthcare experience and helping providers focus more on patient care.”

