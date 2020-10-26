Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2020
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HYI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2020.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|August 31, 2020
|May 31, 2020
|August 31, 2019
|Total Net Assets
|
$ 352,045,954
|
$ 334,189,414
$ 366,761,646
$ 15.54
$ 14.75
$ 16.12
$ 14.75
$ 14.15
$ 14.83
(5.08)%
(4.07)%
(8.00)%
22,651,444
22,651,444
22,749,468
$ 5,885,701
