 

Western Union Expands Real-Time Payout

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced it has further expanded its global digital network for funds payout and increased the availability of real-time payouts, advancing the company’s goal of building the world’s largest funds collection and distribution network to meet the growing customer demand for transparency, immediacy, and reliability.

For decades, Western Union has been moving money with payout in minutes in over 130 currencies through its vast global retail network of over 550,000 agent locations across more than 200 countries and territories.

The company now also expanded its account-based payout options, including bank account, wallet, or card payout in over 120 countries (up from 100) with real-time payment speeds in 80 of these countries (up from 50 in April 2020).1 The capability is available for its customers and clients across its branded, co-branded partner, and white-label partner money transfer and payments businesses. The company targets to enable as many as 100 countries for real-time capability by the end of 2020.

Western Union’s expansion of its global network for real-time money movement and payments puts the company at the forefront, as real-time payments ecosystems gather momentum worldwide. More and more countries are opting to develop and operate real-time schemes to optimize their payments systems and unlock immediate economic benefits.

“We are making it easier to make payments cross-border in real-time for an expanding array of consumer and business needs across the world by building an expansive funds collection and distribution network. We are making the experience leaner, faster and less complex for consumers, businesses, and our partners,” said Western Union President of Global Network Jean Claude Farah. “By leveraging a combination of cross-border connections and our unmatched platform strengths, including global processing, compliance, and settlement capabilities, we can meet the increasing demand from global consumers and businesses for fast, transparent, and reliable cross-border real-time payments.

“Our cross-border real-time money transfer and payment capabilities are offering more connections across the international payments landscape, especially in developing and emerging markets. This expansion is vital to our business growth and critical for unlocking opportunities for global economic progress, especially during the current landscape,” said Farah.

Western Union’s global account payout network now includes access to more than four billion bank accounts, wallets, and cards across every continent in the world. Connections are through local banks, national payment settlement switches, third-party payment processors, mobile wallets, and card connections.

1 Service and funds availability depends on certain factors including the Service selected, the selection of delayed delivery options, special terms applicable to each Service, amount sent, destination country, currency availability, regulatory issues, consumer protection issues, identification requirements, delivery restrictions, agent location hours, and differences in time zones

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of June 30, 2020, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering our branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth.

For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

The Western Union Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
XL Fleet and Pivotal Investment Corporation II to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 26 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Western Union and Kroger Extend 35-Year Relationship, Offer Global Digital and Retail Money Transfers
05.10.20
Western Union to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020
30.09.20
Western Union und Isabel Group bieten gemeinsam internationale Zahlungsdienste für belgische Unternehmen an
29.09.20
Western Union Provides Payment Services to 90,000 Members of Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union