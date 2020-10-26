 

ScoutCam Approved as Certified Vendor of Israeli Ministry of Defense

The Certification will Enable the Sale of ScoutCam Solutions within the Israeli Defense Sector

OMER, Israel, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced its approval as a certified vendor of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MOD). As an approved vendor of the MOD, ScoutCam can now participate in tenders and offer its solutions directly to the various divisions and agencies of the MOD. This listing adds to ScoutCam's growing list of recent recognitions, which includes its registered supplier status with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as well as ScoutCam's inclusion to the Approved Supplier List of a Fortune 500 multinational healthcare corporation.

“Receiving approvals and certifications from a leading governmental entity in Israel enables us to widen our potential customer base, strengthen our position in the Israeli defense market and sell our innovative customized visual solutions to more defense organizations in Israel,” said Yaron Silberman, Chief Executive Officer of ScoutCam.

ScoutCam designs, manufactures and sells its unique miniature cameras to various Homeland Security (HLS), defense and aerospace organizations worldwide. For HLS application, ScoutCam developed an ultra-thin camera that transmits its signal wirelessly or over an extra-long cable (tens of meters).

For the aerospace industry, ScoutCam's solution includes the micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD that was recently successfully used in NASA’s third Robotic Refueling Mission (RRM3). In addition to its miniature size, the versatile micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD camera features state of the art customizable optics and noteworthy image quality. The waterproof device is also able to adapt in a variety of extreme temperatures, and withstand various vibrations, radiation and vacuums.

About ScoutCam 

ScoutCam is a leading provider of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of highly resistant micro cameras and supplementary technologies. ScoutCam devices are used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research and defense industries. For more information please visit: https://www.scoutcam.com/our-technology

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, beliefs, assumptions and intentions regarding, among other things, its product-development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, as of the date of this news release. They are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should” or “anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to generate revenue following its approval as a certified vendor with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and expand its customer base within the Israeli defense industry, Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers; market acceptance of our products by prospect markets and industries; the Company's ability to raise sufficient funding in order to meet the Company’s business and financial goals; and certain other factors summarized in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.


