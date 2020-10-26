 

INTRUSION Boosts Consulting Business with Promotion of Mike McClure to Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 13:15  |  47   |   |   

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, has promoted Mike McClure to the newly created position of vice president of consulting. McClure will be responsible for managing and expanding the consulting arm of INTRUSION’s business, which delivers robust, cyber-enriched investigative services to government and commercial-sector organizations.

“Mike has served in a consulting capacity to INTRUSION’s customers in the government space for over 10 years and is highly regarded and respected by both customers and our team,” said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “As we work to optimize both sides of our business – commercial cybersecurity solutions and consulting – Mike has the experience we need to ensure the continued growth of our consulting business.”

INTRUSION has been delivering robust network monitoring and analysis solutions to high profile customers, including Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. government, for more than 30 years. Based on that experience, the company has developed a suite of solutions for monitoring, tracking and analyzing threats, including INTRUSION TraceCop and INTRUSION Savant. The Company recently introduced its first commercial cybersecurity solution, INTRUSION Shield, which protects organizations’ networks by not merely alerting to cyber threats, but immediately neutralizing those threats, keeping businesses safe without the need for human intervention.

“The work done by our team of analysts is one of the key contributors that make the real-time AI in Shield so essential and irreplaceable,” said Blount.

McClure holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies and History as well as a Master’s degree in International Relations with a focus on Security Policy from St. Mary’s University, where he was a Distinguished Graduate. He also received a Graduate Certificate in International Affairs from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the introduction of our new INTRUSION Shield solution, the benefits of promoting Mr. McClure to this new management position, as well as other statements that are foreward looking in nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, uncertainties related to the success of our new INTRUSION Shield solution upon commercial rollout and the outcome of Mr. McClure’s efforts on behalf of Intrusion, and other facts and circumstances that might cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, some of which are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

Intrusion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
XL Fleet and Pivotal Investment Corporation II to Participate in SPACInsider Webinar on October 26 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
INTRUSION Seeks to Fill Key Executive Positions to Drive Growth
15.10.20
INTRUSION Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering
14.10.20
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to Businesses
09.10.20
INTRUSION Announces Nasdaq Uplisting & Pricing of Public Offering
05.10.20
Initial Beta Testing for INTRUSION Shield Stops More Than 400,000 Threats in Their Tracks
05.10.20
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
74
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround