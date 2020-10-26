 

Accelerated Enrollment Solutions Wins SCRS Site Tank Award

Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES), a business of PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq:PPD), has been named the winner of the 2020 Site Tank Award by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). AES received the award for developing and deploying an innovative technology platform to prescreen clinical trial patients online, in real time and worldwide, without having to visit a clinical research site in person.

Nearly 95 percent of all AES prescreening visits are now virtual, allowing the clinical trials that AES supports to continue uninterrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prescreening technology is utilized throughout the AES global network of more than 180 sites by the AES virtual screening team, a dedicated group that supports an entire country’s site model. The team approach allows AES to align consent and compliance procedures among all sites and consistently train all clinical employees on best practices using a first office visit checklist and performance management dashboard.

“Our team rolled out the prescreening platform in less than two weeks in response to the pandemic, achieving remarkable speed of implementation at scale,” said Jill Pellegrino, general manager of AES. “We are grateful to SCRS for recognizing our commitment to patient and staff safety during this unprecedented time. Patient feedback on the technology has been phenomenal, with high satisfaction ratings and near-global adoption by prospective trial participants across the regions in which we operate.”

The SCRS Site Tank award recognizes research sites that have developed innovative technology solutions that enhance and improve clinical research operations and transform business models. The top three finalists, selected by an independent judging panel, were invited to virtually present their Site Tank ideas to an audience of sites, sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) attending the 15th annual Global Site Solutions Summit, where the winner was announced.

About AES

Accelerated Enrollment Solutions is a business of PPD that offers sponsors and CROs distinctive site conduct and patient access solutions. These solutions are available as discrete services or integrated to provide a cohesive and highly differentiated trial acceleration strategy for insourced or outsourced clinical studies, all under results-based commercial terms. For more information, visit www.globalaes.com.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global CRO providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 46 countries and more than 25,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

