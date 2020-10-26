 

US Special Operations Command Awards L3Harris Technologies $82 Million Order for New Falcon IV Multi-Channel Manpack Radios

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020   

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) an initial $82 million full-rate production order for its new Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 multi-channel manpack radio that will provide Special Operations Forces (SOF) with advanced communications capabilities.

L3Harris manpack and handheld radios are backbone of USSOCOM’s communication ecosystem (Photo: Business Wire)

The order is part of a $255 million IDIQ contract awarded by USSOCOM under the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program to deliver multi-channel manpack radios. Prior to the award of the NGTC multi-channel manpack contract, USSOCOM also awarded the company an IDIQ contract for Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld radios.

These multi-channel manpack and handheld radios are key elements of USSOCOM’s next generation tactical communications. They provide complete DoD and coalition interoperability with the disruptive technology needed to enable mission success against current and future threats.

The AN/PRC-167 harnesses the power of multiple tactical devices converged into a single manpack radio. This compact, lightweight manpack delivers USSOCOM’s tactical mission network and ensures interoperable connectivity with partner forces.

The AN/PRC-167 is engineered to meet multi-domain challenges of dismounted, vehicular, maritime, and airborne missions. It simultaneously runs a broad portfolio of line of sight, networking, SATCOM and resilient waveforms on each of the two 30-2600 MHz primary channels. Multiple robust mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) waveforms empower Hyper Enabled Operators with information and data analytics at the tactical edge. The software-defined manpack supports fast, in-field software updates to add resilient waveforms and new capabilities.

The L3Harris Mission Module port allows plug-and-play add-on modules to function as a simultaneous third channel. These three channels can operate independently or be crossbanded to exchange voice and data between different radio networks. The initial mission module includes a Full Motion Video ISR receiver, and subsequent modules will add other emerging technologies.

“SOF are constantly pushing boundaries to execute their missions with greater stealth and speed,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “The AN/PRC-167 provides situational understanding between the tactical edge and command elements, allowing cognitive overmatch in any operational scenario.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about our system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

