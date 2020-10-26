US Special Operations Command Awards L3Harris Technologies $82 Million Order for New Falcon IV Multi-Channel Manpack Radios

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) an initial $82 million full-rate production order for its new Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 multi-channel manpack radio that will provide Special Operations Forces (SOF) with advanced communications capabilities.

L3Harris manpack and handheld radios are backbone of USSOCOM’s communication ecosystem (Photo: Business Wire)

The order is part of a $255 million IDIQ contract awarded by USSOCOM under the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program to deliver multi-channel manpack radios. Prior to the award of the NGTC multi-channel manpack contract, USSOCOM also awarded the company an IDIQ contract for Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld radios.

These multi-channel manpack and handheld radios are key elements of USSOCOM’s next generation tactical communications. They provide complete DoD and coalition interoperability with the disruptive technology needed to enable mission success against current and future threats.

The AN/PRC-167 harnesses the power of multiple tactical devices converged into a single manpack radio. This compact, lightweight manpack delivers USSOCOM’s tactical mission network and ensures interoperable connectivity with partner forces.

The AN/PRC-167 is engineered to meet multi-domain challenges of dismounted, vehicular, maritime, and airborne missions. It simultaneously runs a broad portfolio of line of sight, networking, SATCOM and resilient waveforms on each of the two 30-2600 MHz primary channels. Multiple robust mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) waveforms empower Hyper Enabled Operators with information and data analytics at the tactical edge. The software-defined manpack supports fast, in-field software updates to add resilient waveforms and new capabilities.

The L3Harris Mission Module port allows plug-and-play add-on modules to function as a simultaneous third channel. These three channels can operate independently or be crossbanded to exchange voice and data between different radio networks. The initial mission module includes a Full Motion Video ISR receiver, and subsequent modules will add other emerging technologies.

“SOF are constantly pushing boundaries to execute their missions with greater stealth and speed,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. “The AN/PRC-167 provides situational understanding between the tactical edge and command elements, allowing cognitive overmatch in any operational scenario.”

