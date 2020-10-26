 

USAT Announces Upgrades and Expansion of ePort Product Family to Accept EMV Contact and Contactless Payments

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announces it has enhanced its ePort product family. USAT’s ePort G10-Chip reader is EMV certified and accepts contact EMV (chip cards) and contactless EMV (tap) payment methods. The company also announces it has completed a free over-the-air upgrade to its ePort G10-S to enable acceptance of contactless EMV payments. These enhancements were rolled out beginning in February, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, enabling operators to offer their customers more ways to pay via cashless and contactless methods.

Europay, Mastercard, Visa (“EMV") jointly established the security standard which increases the security of consumer financial data vs traditional mag-swipe payments. Contact EMV (also known as “chip” or “dip”) is the method of payment where consumers insert their debit card or credit card into the slot of the terminal and wait for the purchase to be authorized. Contactless EMV (also known as “tap”) is the method of payment where consumers with contactless-enabled cards or digital wallets tap or wave their card or device over an EMV Contactless enabled terminal.

USAT has expanded its capabilities to accept EMV payments for operators who wish to provide consumers with premium fraud protection. The EMV security features for both the ePort G10-Chip and ePort G10-S are the same. Now these businesses can use USAT’s new offerings to stand out in the market, and deliver a better consumer experience, driven by the increased demand in “tap and go” or cashless that has accelerated since the onset of COVID-19. A recent study conducted by USAT found that since the start of the pandemic, the unattended retail industry has seen a steady decline in the use of cash, as well as an increase in contactless transactions that outpaced non-contactless transactions by 8x.

“We continuously enhance our product portfolio in order to provide our customers with the latest technology in payments. As part of this commitment, we began deploying the next phase of our EMV capabilities in early February to address operators’ increasing security requirements. The new EMV Chip reader is a new addition to our product portfolio that enables us to address market needs and future requirements,” said Jeff Vogt, chief operating officer, USA Technologies. “Our goal is to help reduce the threat of credit fraud by providing our customers with enhanced fraud protection through security innovations such as EMV contact and contactless solutions. We are pleased to offer these innovations as self-serve and unattended technologies gain in popularity with younger generations and include higher-ticket items outside of traditional snacks.”

USA Technologies to Hold First Quarter Results Conference Call on November 5, 2020