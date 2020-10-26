 

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 32 / 2020) with ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn GbR

Stuttgart, Germany, 26 October 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn GbR.

In February 2020, A3 Nordbayern GmbH & Co. KG, a joint venture of Eiffage S.A. and JOHANN BUNTE Bauunternehmung GmbH & Co. KG, represented by the Autobahndirektion Nordbayern, was awarded the contract for the PPP project "Availability Model A3 motorway junction Biebelried - motorway junction Fürth/Erlangen" by the Federal Republic of Germany. The project comprises the planning, expansion from four to six lanes, operation and maintenance of the approximately 76 km long A3 freeway section between the Biebelried and Fürth/Erlangen junctions. The construction work will be carried out by the construction consortium ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn GbR consisting of the companies Eiffage Infra-Bau and JOHANN BUNTE Bauunternehmung. Construction activities with a construction volume of around 1.5 billion euros began in May 2020 - completion of the freeway section is scheduled for November 2025.

Ulrich Schröck, Head of Quality Management of ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn: "The A3 project is the largest PPP infrastructure project ever commissioned in Germany. A comprehensible, conclusive documentation of the entire construction cycle - starting with planning, through the construction phase, to operation and subsequent maintenance - is elementary for the successful implementation of the project. With the cloud-based and fully integrated iTWO 4.0 technology, we want to optimally meet these requirements and make the implementation of this PPP infrastructure project even more effective".

