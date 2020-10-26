Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9, 2020

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on November 9, 2020, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 9, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America and International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events. Participants from the Company will include Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Quatrochi, SVP of Product Development; Becky Alseth, Chief Marketing Officer; and Bill McMahon, Special Assistant to the CEO.