Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9, 2020
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on November 9, 2020, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.
The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 9, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America and International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events. Participants from the Company will include Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Quatrochi, SVP of Product Development; Becky Alseth, Chief Marketing Officer; and Bill McMahon, Special Assistant to the CEO.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for six months and a telephonic playback will be available for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America and International participants dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13711832.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex, Nautilus, and Schwinn, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment and strength training products. Nautilus, Inc. utilizes technology to develop personalized, connected fitness solutions that empower and motivate people to live a healthy lifestyle. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.
