CACI’s Aerial Sensor Technology Provides Real-Time Heat Mapping Data and Reduces Risk to Firefighters

CACI is providing electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, which deliver data that can be analyzed faster and enable real-time aerial heat-mapping technology, to support firefighting operations. This mission technology also helps protect the lives of firefighters, allowing them to focus on flying through dangerous conditions while the EO/IR technology records data.

CACI’s CM142 multi-spectral gyro-stabilized imaging systems are mounted on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to provide real-time aerial mapping and surveillance for frontline firefighting teams. Those mapping and surveillance missions are managed by Bridger Aerospace. CACI’s long-wave infrared (LWIR) core incorporated into the compact CM142 systems, enable firefighters to monitor wildfires at night, a key capability that helps identify when fires break containment, guides aerial tanker drops, and triggers needed evacuations.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As wildfires continue to threaten the lives of civilians and firefighters in the American West, CACI has adapted mission technology originally developed to protect American warfighters overseas to protect our homeland. CACI recently acquired this technology from Ascent Vision Technologies to deliver new UAS and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to its customers, and is now also using them to provide agencies and responders safer and more effective capabilities to track fires in real-time, 24 hours a day, enabling them to save forests, property, and lives.”

