Zoetis to Participate in the Credit Suisse 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Credit Suisse 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.