 

BOO! Applebee’s Treats with a Monstrous Halloween Wings Deal

Halloween is almost here, and Applebee’s is putting a new spin on trick-or-treating for guests around the country. For one day only on October 31, wing lovers can celebrate at participating locations with Halloween Wings* – a FREE order of Boneless Wings with any purchase of $30 or more for To Go or delivery through Applebees.com.

BOO! Applebee’s Treats with a Monstrous Halloween Wings Deal (Graphic: Business Wire)

Each order of Applebee’s Boneless Wings is served with ranch dressing and celery on the side and is tossed in your choice of mouthwatering sauce – Classic Hot Buffalo, Sweet Asian Chili or Honey BBQ. Ghouls - erm - guests can visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) to order and enter the coupon code WINGS at checkout.

“This Halloween everyone deserves great treats! Applebee’s is excited to treat our guests with a free order of our famous Boneless Wings,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Halloween Wings will give our guests the opportunity to sink their teeth into any of our deliciously flavored Boneless Wings for free! It’s a scary good deal at Applebees.com.”

And just when you thought the Halloween thrills couldn’t get better, for a limited time guests can also get a FREE Chips and Queso appetizer with any online order of $20 or more at restaurants nationwide. Guests just need to enter the online coupon code QUESO when checking out. Coupon valid for Applebee’s Delivery or To Go orders made on Applebees.com or via the Applebee’s mobile app.**

While these deals are for Delivery and To Go only, if you are planning a visit to your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant, more details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com. To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up for Applebee’s E-Club to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club today and receive a welcome offer!

*Offer valid only on Saturday, October 31, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. EDT. While supplies last. Offer only valid for online orders through Applebees.com and the Applebee’s mobile app. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant.

** Coupon is only valid through 11/8/20. While supplies last. Offer valid for online orders only through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant. Offer not valid on third party delivery service providers.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com

