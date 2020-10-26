UK’s Leading Legal Services Business Slater and Gordon Transforms Client Services with 8x8

Slater and Gordon provides high quality, technology-driven legal services across a wide range of legal areas, such as personal injury, medical negligence, family law, employment law and criminal defence. With customer-centricity and technology at the heart of their operations, Slater and Gordon wanted to bring its vision of ‘work anywhere’ to life, while creating a multi-channel, self-service experience for its clients.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Slater and Gordon , the UK’s leading consumer legal services business, has deployed the 8x8 Open Communications Platform TM to transform its legal services and create an agile workplace as part of its ‘work anywhere’ strategy.

Partnering with leading cloud communications consultancy EveryCloud, Slater and Gordon selected and rolled out 8x8’s integrated voice, team chat, video conferencing, and contact centre solution across its UK-based offices and contact centres. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform replaced several distributed on-premises telephony and contact centre systems, which offered limited features and flow of information between offices, often posing compliance and security concerns, as well as making it difficult to collaborate and engage customers, especially while working remotely.

When COVID-19 emerged earlier this year, Slater and Gordon had a robust business continuity plan in place and were able to resume operations across its 2,000 micro-offices and deploy more than 300 contact centre agents to remote working within just eight days. Their communications platform was key to not only supporting an efficient distributed workplace, but transforming the way legal services are delivered.

Slater and Gordon have plans in the coming month to leverage the 8x8 Open Communications Platform’s unique CPaaS capabilities, offering SMS APIs for integration into business workflows plus a no-code solution for marketing purposes. Using the no-code Campaign Manager, their marketing team can instantly add a SMS digital messaging channel for more convenient and efficient client communications. The extensibility of the open platform provides Slater and Gordon with deep integration as needed while also offering a fast time to market with applications when no code solutions are required.