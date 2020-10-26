CAI International, Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Financial Release Date and Conference Call

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:

October 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET

EVENT: CAI Q3 2020 Financial Release Conference Call

CALL DATE and TIME: October 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET

DOMESTIC DIAL IN: 1-888-398-8098

INTERNATIONAL

DIAL IN: 1-707-287-9363

LIVE WEBCAST: www.capps.com and click on the “Investors” tab

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at www.capps.com for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).

