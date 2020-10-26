Phunware Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Founded in 1999, Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Among other services, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications and investor outreach.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has engaged Gateway Investor Relations (Gateway) , a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the company.

“With the growth and demand that we’re experiencing for our proprietary Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) cloud platform, we believe that the timing is right to engage an experienced investor relations firm to expand our outreach and communicate our enterprise software story to a wider institutional audience,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Gateway has a proven track record in helping leading software companies like ours to elevate their profiles within the institutional investment community and we look forward to working closely with their team to broaden the reach of our message and increase the awareness of Phunware’s compelling investment thesis.”

Gateway will work closely with Phunware management to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program. Activities will include, but are not limited to, refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, providing strategic advisory services and arranging introductions to institutional investors, analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Learn more about Phunware at the Company’s website or at its investor relations website.

