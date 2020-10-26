Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present Maralixibat Data and Host Symposium at the NASPGHAN Annual Meeting 2020

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases today announced that data from the Company’s maralixibat studies will be presented at the North American Society for Pediatric, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) Annual Meeting 2020, being held November 1-7, 2020.

Oral Presentation

Abstract 243: Durability of treatment effect with long-term maralixibat use in children with Alagille syndrome: 4-year safety and efficacy results from the ICONIC study

November 2, 2020 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET (oral presentation at 4:02 p.m. ET)

Poster Presentation

Abstract 646: Genotype and dose-dependent response to maralixibat in patients with bile salt export pump deficiency

November 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

The abstracts from the meeting are available on the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition website.

Virtual Symposium

“Solving the Puzzle of Pediatric Cholestasis”

November 2, 2020 – 4:30-6:00 p.m. ET

Mirum will be sponsoring a virtual symposium led by Dr. Philip Rosenthal with presentations on Alagille syndrome (ALGS), Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) and Biliary Atresia (BA), by Dr. Binita Kamath and Dr. Richard Thompson. To attend the symposium, you must be registered for NASPGHAN. Once registered, the congress will email an invitation to the event.

“We are pleased to share data from our maralixibat studies at the NASPGHAN meeting as it provides a forum for scientific exchange with leaders in the pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology community who treat children with rare diseases like ALGS and PFIC,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer of Mirum. “The data demonstrate long-term treatment success of more than five years for patients with pruritus associated with ALGS, based on findings from the ICONIC study. Also being shared are data highlighting five-year transplant-free survival in patients with PFIC2 who responded to maralixibat. These data underscore our confidence in maralixibat to be a medicine that has the potential to change the treatment paradigms for ALGS and PFIC2.”