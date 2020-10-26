 

Cable One Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (“Cable One” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a private offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions.

Cable One intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and strategic investments, including its previously announced investment in Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof will be offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes and the guarantees thereof will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company’s industry, business, strategy, acquisitions and strategic investments, dividend policy, financial results and financial condition as well as anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and future responses. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors, which are discussed in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 (“First Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q”) and the Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 (the “Second Quarter 2020 10-Q” and, together with the First Quarter 2020 Form 10-Q, the “2020 Form 10-Qs”) as filed with the SEC:

