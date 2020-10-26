Protech Adds $13 Million in Annualized Revenues With a 25% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Over $2.5 Million in Net Income, With the Highly Accretive Acquisition of Sleepwell, LLC

AND INCREASES PROTECH’S ACTIVE PATIENT COUNT BY MORE THAN 15,000

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (“Protech” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PTQ), (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sleepwell, LLC (“Sleepwell”), a company based in Georgia, reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $13.0 million, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.25 million, net income of approximately $2.5 million and no debt. The acquisition of Sleepwell was originally announced by Protech on September 8, 2020 when it executed a non-binding letter of intent.

Acquisition Details

Excluding the impact of future acquisitions, and organic growth derived from continuing operations, we are pleased to share the following selected financial and operating metrics for Protech following the closing of Sleepwell:

Run-Rate Revenue of $120-$125 million

Run-Rate Adjusted EBITDA of $26-$30 million

110,000 current active patients

17,000 unique referrals

48 locations across 10 U.S. States



Sleepwell is a leader in sleep services in the State of Georgia, with significant penetration in the Southeastern corridor of the region. Resembling Protech’s mission, Sleepwell and its 34 employees have a keen focus on delivering superior service through patient care and education, providing high-quality equipment, and supplies. In addition to Georgia, Sleepwell also provides sleep services to patients in Dayton, Ohio, which represents a new market for Protech. The acquisition provides the Company with an attractive metro hub within the State of Ohio where it will leverage its existing first-rate infrastructure to create additional patient growth opportunities. Protech’s presence in the Southeast will greatly increase with five new locations, and the addition of three new markets including Dayton, and will increase Protech’s active patient count by over 15,000. Sleepwell has tremendous diversification amongst referral sources, a strong recurring revenue platform, and a very solid and diversified payor base.