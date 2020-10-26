 

Assure Holdings Promotes Craig Caviness to Vice President of Corporate Development

Will Lead Business Development for Company’s Hospital Offering

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has promoted Craig Caviness to vice president of corporate development from his former role as eastern U.S. territory director. In his new position, Caviness will be responsible for directing all aspects of the Company’s hospital offering, through which Assure will provide outsourced IONM services for entire medical facilities. In addition, Caviness will serve as a team member on Assure’s mergers and acquisitions, research and innovation and operational performance teams.

“Craig’s wide experience in the healthcare space has been instrumental in providing a broad perspective that has driven contributions across the Company’s organic growth initiatives,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Craig’s primary function in his expanded role will be advancing the Company’s proposition to hospitals for outsourcing their IONM service needs to Assure. We anticipate winning these larger deals that could generate thousands of procedures annually as many hospitals transition to outsourcing IONM, which for them is a non-core service and a cost center. We believe that under Craig’s leadership, Assure’s hospital offering will be an important growth driver in 2021 and beyond.”

A doctor of chiropractic and highly experienced intraoperative neurophysiologist technologist, Caviness joined Assure in 2018. In this role, he has been responsible for clinical operations in half of the markets within Assure’s eight state operational footprint and has driven business development including account initiation and support. Prior to joining Assure he worked as a regional president at IONM provider Medsurant Health where Caviness oversaw a team of clinical supervisors, recruited technologists, optimized clinical operations and was an instrumental team member in driving corporate development initiatives relating to mergers and acquisitions, high opportunity targeting and sales. Caviness graduated from the State University of New York at Albany with a bachelor of science in biology, earned a doctor of chiropractic from New York Chiropractic College and is pursuing a master’s of business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

