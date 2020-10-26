Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on November 9, 2020 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-437-2398

International Dial-in: 1-323-289-6576

Conference ID: 1021625

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141814

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 9, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 1021625. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q3 2020 Webcast .

