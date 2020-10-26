 

Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9th at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (“Marrone Bio”), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on November 9, 2020 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-437-2398
International Dial-in: 1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 1021625
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141814

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 9, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 1021625. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q3 2020 Webcast.

About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia, Stargus, Grandevo, Venerate, Majestene, Haven, Pacesetter, Zelto Jet Oxide and Jet Ag and Zequanox, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP 110, Foramin, UBP Seed Treatment, Foramin ST.

