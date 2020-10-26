Candelaria Announces Board and Management Changes, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Interest in Bolnisi Gold and Copper Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mike Struthers
has agreed to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer as part of a transaction to acquire the interests of Empire Metals Ltd. (AIM:EEE) (“Empire”) in the Bolnisi gold and copper
project in the Republic of Georgia (“the Transaction”). In conjunction with his upcoming appointment as CEO, Mr. Struthers will join the Company's Board of Directors. Candelaria is
also pleased to announce that Dr. Neil O’Brien will join the Candelaria board as a director. These appointments are subject to the closing of the Transaction planned for December 7,
2020.
Mr. Struthers is currently Chief Executive Officer with Empire, and is a seasoned professional and Chartered Engineer with 40 years of international mining experience which includes:
- Executive roles in a London listed junior mining company, and a private Russian mining company;
- Seven years as Project Manager and Projects Director with Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin”), responsible for developing and executing a range of strategic medium and long-term brownfield growth initiatives at Lundin’s operations in Portugal and Chile.
- In addition to his time at Lundin Mining Corporation, Mr. Struthers was Chief Operating Officer and technical director for a Russian minerals development company with large base and precious metals assets in Siberia, and a director and principal geotechnical engineer for mining consultancy AMC Consultants (“AMC”) between 1994 and 2007. At AMC he led teams on a range of projects for major miners such as Rio Tinto Group and BHP Billiton, and a wide variety of other mid-tier and junior companies.
- His experience includes project management in feasibility and engineering studies, project development, technical reviews, project and financial evaluations, strategic planning, mine expansions construction management, and project due diligence over a wide range of commodities and jurisdictions including base-metals, gold, and diamonds; in jurisdiction such as Africa, Australia, North America, South America, Europe and Russia. Prior to his consulting career he held operational and management positions in mining operations in Africa and Australia.
Dr. O’Brien is a consulting economic geologist and former mining executive with the following experience:
