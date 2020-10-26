KemPharm Postpones Special Meeting of Stockholders, Announces Date for Q3 2020 Results Call

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (Nasdaq: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced postponement of the Special Meeting of Stockholders that was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET (the “Special Meeting”). In addition, the Company also announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast with slide presentation on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the third quarter 2020.

The Special Meeting will now be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The record date for the meeting remains October 1, 2020. The matter subject to approval at the Special Meeting include the approval of amendments to KemPharm’s certificate of incorporation, and to authorize KemPharm’s Board of Directors, if in their judgment it is necessary, to select and file one such amendment, to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, at a ratio of between 1-for-3 and 1-for-40, inclusive, such ratio to be determined at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The postponement is intended to provide additional time to address stockholder questions related to the authorization of a reverse stock split, which management will review in the upcoming Q3 2020 conference call.

KemPharm will, as promptly as practicable, distribute to its stockholders of record a supplement to the proxy statement for the Special Meeting. Valid proxies that have already been submitted will continue to be valid for purposes of the rescheduled Special Meeting and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof. Stockholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so. Stockholders that own their shares in “street name” through a stock brokerage account or through a bank or nominee should consult the broker, bank or nominee about its procedures to vote the shares.