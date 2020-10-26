 

EXL Achieves Leader and Star Performer Placement in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for L&P Insurance BPO

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced it had achieved placement as a Leader and Star Performer in the “Everest Group PEAK Matrix for L&P Insurance BPO Service Providers 2020.” The report highlighted EXL’s end-to-end servicing capabilities for life and pension insurers, data-driven transformation initiatives, and the strength of the proprietary LifePRO policy administration system platform.

“EXL is an established Leader in the L&P insurance BPS market, differentiated by its domain-led approach, investments in insurance-specific talent, forward-looking capabilities such as actuarial transformation and data-driven underwriting, and enabling partnerships,” said Skand Bhargava, Vice President, Everest Group. “With the capability to manage processes across the value chain, augmented by its proprietary digital suite and focus on the growing group life & benefits space, EXL is strongly positioned to drive continued success in the L&P insurance BPS market.”

“We are pleased with our designation as a Leader and Star Performer,” said Anand Logani, Senior Vice President and Head of Life and Pension Insurance, EXL. “L&P insurers are under tremendous pressure to develop resilient, agile, and profitable operating models. We believe this positioning shows how we are making the right investments and developing the right capabilities in our group and individual insurance solutions combining digital interventions, analytics, and our powerful domain experience to solve pressing industry challenges. We will continue to partner with our clients to position them for success, now and in the future.”

Vikas Bhalla, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance, EXL, said “Our advancements in finding innovative ways to apply AI, machine learning, and analytics for our insurance clients is a large part of our continued success. We will continue assisting our clients in accomplishing their objectives for improving digital customer journeys, gaining real-time insights that can power decisions, and increase revenue.”

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

