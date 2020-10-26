 

Cyclacel Presents Phase 1 Clinical Data Showing Safety, Anti-Tumor Activity and Good Oral Bioavailability of Fadraciclib in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:26  |  20   |   |   

A patient with MCL1 amplified endometrial cancer achieved partial response (PR) with 92% target tumor shrinkage on singe agent fadraciclib

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCC) (Nasdaq: CYCCP) (Cyclacel or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced clinical data demonstrating safety, anti-tumor activity and good oral bioavailability of Cyclacel's CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib in patients with advanced solid tumors. The data were presented at an oral presentation at the Plenary Session of the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium 2020 held virtually on October 24-25, 2020.

"In addition to good oral bioavailability, we are pleased to report a durable PR with continuing shrinkage of target lesions reaching 92% in a patient with MCL1 amplified endometrial cancer. Four other patients achieved stable disease," said Spiro Rombotis, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclacel. “The data support clinical development of fadraciclib in our planned Phase 1b/2a study in advanced endometrial and ovarian cancer and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant breast cancer. Along with safety and efficacy the study will evaluate cyclin E, MCL1 and/or MYC biomarkers which are relevant to fadraciclib’s mechanism of action. In addition to our studies in solid tumors we are encouraged by evidence of antileukemic activity in our studies of fadraciclib in hematological malignancies. We are looking forward to reporting updated data from ongoing studies of fadraciclib and CYC140, our selective PLK1 inhibitor.”

Presentation Highlights:  Phase 1 Safety, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Study of Fadraciclib (CYC065), a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Cancers

Twenty-four heavily pretreated patients with various advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial/uterine, breast, and fallopian cancer, were enrolled in part 2 with intravenous (i.v.) administration and five patients in part 3 with oral administration of this ongoing Phase 1, open label, dose escalation study.

Primary Objective:

  • Determine MTD and recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D)

Secondary Objectives:

  • Evaluate pharmacokinetics
  • Assess pharmacodynamic markers

Design:

  • Administration schedule of flat dosing schedule of single-agent fadraciclib (CYC065) given either by 1-hour infusion or orally on days 1, 2, 8 and 9 every 3 weeks
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...