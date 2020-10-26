Cyclacel Presents Phase 1 Clinical Data Showing Safety, Anti-Tumor Activity and Good Oral Bioavailability of Fadraciclib in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium 2020

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCC) (Nasdaq: CYCCP) (Cyclacel or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced clinical data demonstrating safety, anti-tumor activity and good oral bioavailability of Cyclacel's CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib in patients with advanced solid tumors. The data were presented at an oral presentation at the Plenary Session of the 32 nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium 2020 held virtually on October 24-25, 2020.

"In addition to good oral bioavailability, we are pleased to report a durable PR with continuing shrinkage of target lesions reaching 92% in a patient with MCL1 amplified endometrial cancer. Four other patients achieved stable disease," said Spiro Rombotis, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclacel. “The data support clinical development of fadraciclib in our planned Phase 1b/2a study in advanced endometrial and ovarian cancer and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant breast cancer. Along with safety and efficacy the study will evaluate cyclin E, MCL1 and/or MYC biomarkers which are relevant to fadraciclib’s mechanism of action. In addition to our studies in solid tumors we are encouraged by evidence of antileukemic activity in our studies of fadraciclib in hematological malignancies. We are looking forward to reporting updated data from ongoing studies of fadraciclib and CYC140, our selective PLK1 inhibitor.”

Presentation Highlights: Phase 1 Safety, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Study of Fadraciclib (CYC065), a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Cancers

Twenty-four heavily pretreated patients with various advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial/uterine, breast, and fallopian cancer, were enrolled in part 2 with intravenous (i.v.) administration and five patients in part 3 with oral administration of this ongoing Phase 1, open label, dose escalation study.

Primary Objective:

Determine MTD and recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D)



Secondary Objectives:

Evaluate pharmacokinetics

Assess pharmacodynamic markers

Design: