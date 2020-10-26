 

Lifetime Brands to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (866) 610-1072 (U.S.) or (973) 935-2840 (International), Conference ID: 8275007. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2796914/9438665109E42AC8135FA95CE5D2DFFE. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Sabatier, Amco Houseworks, Chef’n Chicago Metallic, Copco, Fred & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft, Kamenstein, Kizmos, La Cafetière, MasterClass, Misto, Swing-A-Way, Taylor Kitchen, and Rabbit; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa, Pfaltzgraff, Fitz and Floyd, Creative Tops, Empire Silver, Gorham, International Silver, Kirk Stieff, Towle Silversmiths, Wallace, Wilton Armetale, V&A and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY, Taylor Bath, Taylor Kitchen, Taylor Weather and Planet Box. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

OR

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Rose Temple
212-355-4449


