Lifetime Brands to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.