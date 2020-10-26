PSB Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings of $2.6 Million, or $0.59 Per Share; Mortgage Refinancing Gains Offset Elevated Provisions; Capital and Deposit Growth Continues
WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the
holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2020 of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.64 million,
compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.19 million during the June 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.70 per share on earnings of $3.13 million during the third quarter a year ago. Third
quarter earnings benefitted from record mortgage refinance income offset in part by elevated loan loss provisions and a lower net interest margin.
“Our core operations remained strong throughout the third quarter as the low interest rate environment has fueled mortgage originations and credit quality remained stable. A large portion of borrowers that were given temporary payment accommodations have returned to their regular payment schedule. Meanwhile, we proactively increased our reserves in anticipation the slowing economy may negatively impact some of our borrower’s ability to repay their obligations. We are carefully watching their operations and addressing their needs as the economic situation clarifies,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Our capital levels continue to build and are expected to remain at historical highs and above well capitalized under regulatory classifications as we continue to generate strong earnings to support any growth and credit related issues,” continued Cattanach.
Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications declined from 114 loan accommodations with a balance of $143 million at June 30, 2020 to 44 loans with a balance of $20.1 million, or 2.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020. The recent deferrals are the result of extended accommodations subsequent to those borrowers’ initial 90-day deferral based on individual circumstances and credit review. One hotel loan is in the process of being restructured and has been identified as an “impaired loan”. Meanwhile, credit quality improved during the quarter as fewer loans were included in the “watch list” and “substandard risk” categories. As shown in the table below, our “impaired loans” increased reflecting the hotel loan while the “watch list” decreased $7.9 million and the “substandard risk” loans declined $2.4 million. Five of the loans where we extended a second round of deferrals totaling $7.2 million are weighted as average or acceptable risk, 4 loans totaling $3.9 million are weighted as watch, and 2 loans totaling $5.0 million are considered impaired. The bank had also granted a 90-day payment deferral on 34 residential mortgage loans totaling $4.0 million that do not have an individual risk rating but are not considered watch or impaired.
|Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans
|($000)
|Risk Rating
|12/2016
|12/2017
|12/2018
|12/2019
|03/2020
|06/2020
|09/2020
|Rating 1
|“High Quality”
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|71
|$
|55
|$
|-
|Rating 2
|“Minimal Risk”
|67,468
|76,710
|85,382
|57,904
|59,101
|72,601
|56,337
|Rating 3
|“Average Risk”
|253,673
|292,496
|323,627
|349,002
|324,378
|374,709
|391,195
|Rating 4
|“Acceptable Risk”
|91,367
|65,024
|79,271
|128,932
|123,296
|154,302
|155,738
|Rating 5
|“Watch Risk”
|10,774
|18,049
|15,551
|15,933
|33,999
|54,522
|46,603
|Rating 6
|“Substandard Risk”
|2,678
|500
|489
|2,568
|2,732
|4,545
|2,162
|Rating 7
|“Impaired Loans”
|7,758
|9,952
|8,707
|5,518
|7,811
|6,130
|10,164
|$
|433,718
|$
|462,731
|$
|513,027
|$
|559,857
|$
|551,388
|$
|666,864
|$
|662,199
|Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of “3”.
Industry Exposure: PSB has identified the following ten industries with significant portfolio concentrations. Though these industries may change, management believes these industries are where PSB may have exposure or where credit weightings are elevated. Percentages and weightings are of the total commercial related portfolio credit extensions including PPP loans of $116.9 million. The hotel, restaurant and fitness industries remain the largest areas affected by the pandemic but represent only 7.5% of total loans. Fitness industries are part of the recreation concentration and totaled $1.4 million as of September 30, 2020.
The following table indicates PSB’s Top Industry Risk Exposure as determined by weighted average risk rating as of September 30, 2020 (with risk weightings of 1-4 deemed “Acceptable and Average” and risk weightings of 5-7 as “Watch and Impaired”):
|Total Industry Risk Exposure
|Industry
|No. Of Loans
|Total Loans
|% of Ln Portfolio
|Weighted Avg Risk Weighting
|Hotels
|49
|34,405,785
|4.28%
|4.51
|Restaurant
|137
|24,634,474
|3.06%
|3.85
|Agricultural
|92
|10,889,860
|1.35%
|3.84
|Other
|8
|7,270,646
|0.90%
|3.74
|Recreation
|62
|9,115,459
|1.13%
|3.64
|Non-Owner Occupied (Residential)
|318
|124,253,861
|15.46%
|3.61
|Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings Multi-Family
|30
|93,361,270
|11.61%
|Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings
|288
|30,892,591
|3.84%
|Retail Stores
|100
|22,541,465
|2.80%
|3.46
|Automotive and Marine Dealerships (Includes Maint.)
|99
|23,574,008
|2.93%
|3.35
|Non-Owner Occupied (Commercial)
|138
|74,455,375
|9.26%
|3.33
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses)
|98
|61,115,395
|7.60%
|Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units
|23
|8,776,547
|1.09%
|Lessors of Other Real Estate Property
|17
|4,563,432
|0.57%
|Land (Res. And Com.)
|32
|8,297,911
|1.03%
|3.25
|Loan portfolio includes unused loan commitments. Balances do not include any consumer loans.
Weighted average loan to collateral values at September 30, 2020 were 60% and 63% in the hotel and restaurant industries, respectively.
Loan Loss Reserve: For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, PSB added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.3 million. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $3.6 million. Allowance for loan losses were $10.48 million at September 30, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $7.6 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At September 30, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.31% of gross loans and 1.53% of gross loans less PPP loans guaranteed through the SBA.
Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin declined to 3.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 3.09% the prior quarter due to the resulting effect of loans and investments repricing at lower rates, and the full quarter addition of PPP loans with 1% coupon yields. “Our net interest margin stabilized in the most recent quarter as we were able to reduce our cost of funds to offset reduced interest income,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.
Capital Management: At September 30, 2020, the holding company’s tangible equity to asset ratio was 9.17% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to continue to increase due to ongoing earnings and stabilization of the balance sheet. We did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending September 30, 2020, which also contributed to growing capital ratios.
September 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020 and / or September 30, 2019, as applicable):
- Return on shareholders’ equity was 10.45% for the quarter compared to 13.38% one quarter earlier and 13.94% for the third quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 0.95% for the
third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.20% the previous quarter and 1.34% for the third quarter one year earlier.
- Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.75 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which was slightly higher than the previous quarter and $463,000 higher than the same quarter
ended one year earlier. Through the beginning of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, mortgage banking activity remains robust.
- Tangible net book value was $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share as of June 30, 2020, and $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019. Over the past year, tangible
book value per share has grown 12.30%.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review
Total assets were $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total loans receivable decreased by $13.3 million, or 1.7% due primarily to the slower economy that resulted in paydowns on commercial lines of credit of $15.2 million. The origination of PPP loans during the prior quarter significantly grew loans during the second quarter with the expectation some of these loans will be forgiven by the end of the year and a large portion early next year through the SBA guarantee program. At September 30, 2020, the bank had unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $3.9 million. Though the loan balance declined for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank did expand lending for construction and land development with certain long-time borrowers building multi-family properties to meet increased demand. Commercial/agricultural non-owner occupied real estate loans represented 28.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 28.0%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 23.2%, residential real estate loans at 19.8%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.8% of the total loan portfolio.
The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.31% of gross loans at September 30, 2020 and 1.53% of gross loans less the PPP guaranteed loans. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.25% the previous quarter and 0.01% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at June 30, 2020, and 0.57% at September 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 primarily relates to one hotel loan totaling $4.9 million that is in the process of being restructured. At September 30, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $233,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.5 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.5 million in other real estate owned.
Accrued interest receivable increased slightly during the quarter to $3.63 million from $3.59 million in the second quarter of 2020, due to the loan payment deferrals and interest-only payments related to COVID-19 accommodations. We expect the accrued interest receivable levels to decline in the fourth quarter as borrowers return to regular payments.
At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $76.8 million compared to $60.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $49.4 million one year earlier. Current cash levels are elevated due to the depositing of PPP funds and growth in other local deposits along with repayment received on commercial lines of credit. Additionally, deposit inflows continue despite low interest rates and have remained invested in liquid funds until alternative uses can be identified. Investment securities totaled $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $178.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $168.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.
Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.49 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.53 million at June 30, 2020 and $572,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.
Total deposits increased to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $882.2 million at June 30, 2020, led by a $23.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits followed by an increase of $10.3 million in money market deposits. Meanwhile, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $15.0 million during the same time period. At September 30, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.3% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.9%, money market deposits at 23.7%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.2%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 2.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 versus 4.6% the prior quarter and 4.9% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, we have seen customers increase mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.
FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 to $67.0 million compared to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020 and other borrowings increased to $16.2 million from $3.9 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $20 million in high-cost FHLB advances and incurred an $88,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense. Other borrowings increased related to short-term repurchase agreements with local customers.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.4 million to $101.4 million, compared to $98.0 million at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings and other comprehensive income adjustments, including the change in unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale. Tangible net book value per share increased to $22.73 per share, at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share at June 30, 2020. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.17% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.95% at June 30, 2020.
Operations Review
Net interest income totaled $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.8 million (on net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $23.4 million compared to $23.3 million for the same nine-month period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 19 basis points from 3.69% to 3.50% during the third quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 18 basis points to 0.66% from 0.84% over the same period. The decline in loan and investment yields was partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and PPP loans held for a full quarter with a coupon yield of 1.00%. Loan yields decreased to 3.97% during the quarter from 4.14% during the second quarter of 2020, as many loans repriced lower. “Loan yield adjusted for low yielding PPP loans was flat in the third quarter. We expect the net-interest margin will remain flat over for the next quarter but may decline further if we remain in the current interest rate environment. Investment opportunities will remain challenging in the current interest rate environment until such time as lending opportunities rebound,” stated Oldenberg.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $833,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $1.08 million the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $20,000 to $428,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $448,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in future quarters.
The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.8 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $4.9 million compared to $700,000 for the same period one year earlier.
Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $2.9 million from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 due in part to lower gains on the sale of securities. Gains on sale of mortgage loans increased slightly to $1.8 million for the third quarter from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and remained strong as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect active mortgage originations during the fourth quarter though the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked. The gains on sale of mortgage loans were partially offset by a loss on mortgage loan servicing of $79,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $165,000 the previous quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest income was $8.4 million compared to $5.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The nine-month increase in 2020 was largely due to gains on the sale of mortgage loans.
Deposit and service fee income in the third quarter were up to $344,000 compared to $278,000 during the preceding quarter of 2020. The service fee income was down in the prior quarter as the bank provided waivers on certain service fees through June 30, 2020 and recorded less overdraft income as depositors had higher average balances from stimulus money received. Net gains on sale of securities was $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $194,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and zero for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $301,000 from $259,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to market values increased. At September 30, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $244.5 million compared to $234.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $240.6 million at September 30, 2019. The fluctuations over the past year in assets under management was has been primarily related to overall stock market volatility. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, other noninterest income was $465,000 compared to $721,000 the prior quarter. Other non-interest income for the second quarter was higher than usual due to $332,000 of fee income earned on loans originated with fixed to floating interest rate swap like features.
Noninterest expense was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was lower due to lower salaries and employee benefits costs related to the deferral of $861,000 in loan origination costs associated with the PPP loans. These deferred expenses will be recognized over the life of the loan or, in the case of PPP loans, when forgiven by the SBA. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.5 million for the third quarter compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, from the $861,000 in deferred costs and a separate $375,000 reduction related to lower benefits expenses. The third quarter 2020 results reflect a full quarter of renewed FDIC insurance premiums of $87,000 compared to $23,000 during the prior quarter as the FDIC insurance fund had reached its targeted level. Data processing and other offices expenses increased to $743,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $675,000 for the prior quarter. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest expense was $17.3 million, which was the same level one year earlier.
About PSB Holdings, Inc.
PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.
Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Quarterly Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter ended
|Sep. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Earnings and dividends:
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|Interest income
|$
|9,155
|$
|9,291
|$
|9,726
|$
|9,988
|$
|10,098
|Interest expense
|$
|1,261
|$
|1,528
|$
|1,935
|$
|2,019
|$
|2,154
|Net interest income
|$
|7,894
|$
|7,763
|$
|7,791
|$
|7,969
|$
|7,944
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|1,300
|$
|1,800
|$
|1,800
|$
|150
|$
|150
|Other noninterest income
|$
|2,929
|$
|3,138
|$
|2,355
|$
|1,839
|$
|1,802
|Other noninterest expense
|$
|6,074
|$
|4,879
|$
|6,330
|$
|5,947
|$
|5,437
|Net income
|$
|2,637
|$
|3,190
|$
|1,610
|$
|2,813
|$
|3,131
|Basic earnings per share (3)
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share (3)
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.70
|Dividends declared per share (3)
|$
|-
|$
|0.21
|$
|-
|$
|0.20
|$
|-
|Tangible net book value per share (4)
|$
|22.73
|$
|21.97
|$
|20.89
|$
|20.72
|$
|20.24
|Semi-annual dividend payout ratio
|n/a
|14.50
|%
|n/a
|15.04
|%
|n/a
|Average common shares outstanding
|4,452,287
|4,453,225
|4,464,956
|4,471,173
|4,473,583
|Balance sheet - average balances:
|Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss
|$
|800,611
|$
|786,785
|$
|705,333
|$
|700,469
|$
|689,057
|Assets
|$
|1,099,402
|$
|1,067,466
|$
|963,191
|$
|951,409
|$
|928,282
|Deposits
|$
|882,682
|$
|855,155
|$
|761,268
|$
|745,455
|$
|721,788
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|100,436
|$
|95,909
|$
|94,735
|$
|93,189
|$
|89,139
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.95
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.67
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.34
|%
|Return on average stockholders’ equity (1)
|10.45
|%
|13.38
|%
|6.84
|%
|11.98
|%
|13.94
|%
|Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated
|other comprehensive income (loss) to
|average assets
|8.85
|%
|8.83
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.52
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.00
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|0.98
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.70
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.85
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.57
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|1.31
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.97
|%
|Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
|plus the allowance for loan losses (4)
|8.50
|%
|5.11
|%
|5.24
|%
|5.45
|%
|5.69
|%
|Net interest rate margin (1)(2)
|3.03
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.60
|%
|Net interest rate spread (1)(2)
|2.84
|%
|2.85
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.31
|%
|Service fee revenue as a percent of
|average demand deposits (1)
|0.59
|%
|0.49
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.90
|%
|Noninterest income as a percent
|of gross revenue
|24.24
|%
|25.25
|%
|19.49
|%
|15.55
|%
|15.14
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|55.41
|%
|44.23
|%
|61.59
|%
|59.90
|%
|55.14
|%
|Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)
|2.20
|%
|1.84
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.48
|%
|2.32
|%
|Tangible equity to actual assets
|9.17
|%
|8.95
|%
|9.59
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.53
|%
|Stock price information:
|High
|$
|18.80
|$
|24.75
|$
|28.25
|$
|28.25
|$
|27.50
|Low
|$
|17.36
|$
|18.55
|$
|19.50
|$
|26.00
|$
|23.55
|Last trade value at quarter-end
|$
|18.00
|$
|18.55
|$
|24.75
|$
|27.50
|$
|26.49
|(1) Annualized
|(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
|basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
|(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands,
|Sep. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|except per share data - unaudited)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|2019
|2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|8,068
|$
|8,175
|$
|8,445
|$
|8,691
|$
|8,823
|
Securities:
|
Taxable
|564
|622
|733
|768
|769
|Tax-exempt
|474
|446
|431
|387
|378
|Other interest and dividends
|49
|48
|117
|142
|128
|Total interest and dividend income
|9,155
|9,291
|9,726
|9,988
|10,098
|Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|833
|1,080
|1,482
|1,544
|1,654
|FHLB advances
|304
|323
|320
|328
|323
|Other borrowings
|5
|6
|14
|26
|58
|Senior subordinated notes
|28
|28
|28
|29
|28
|Junior subordinated debentures
|91
|91
|91
|92
|91
|Total interest expense
|1,261
|1,528
|1,935
|2,019
|2,154
|Net interest income
|7,894
|7,763
|7,791
|7,969
|7,944
|Provision for loan losses
|1,300
|1,800
|1,800
|150
|150
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,594
|5,963
|5,991
|7,819
|7,794
|Noninterest income:
|
Service fees
|344
|278
|391
|411
|348
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|1,752
|1,747
|987
|452
|463
|Mortgage loan servicing, net
|(79
|)
|(165
|)
|(23
|)
|57
|89
|Investment and insurance sales commissions
|301
|259
|349
|301
|276
|Net gain on sale of securities
|38
|194
|123
|71
|-
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|108
|104
|104
|104
|105
|Other noninterest income
|465
|721
|424
|443
|521
|Total noninterest income
|2,929
|3,138
|2,355
|1,839
|1,802
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,526
|2,583
|3,819
|3,523
|3,372
|Occupancy and facilities
|566
|508
|544
|506
|510
|Loss on foreclosed assets
|36
|23
|71
|69
|4
|Data processing and other office operations
|743
|675
|644
|739
|654
|Advertising and promotion
|77
|94
|141
|182
|107
|FDIC insurance premiums
|87
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Other noninterest expenses
|1,039
|973
|1,111
|928
|790
|Total noninterest expense
|6,074
|4,879
|6,330
|5,947
|5,437
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,449
|4,222
|2,016
|3,711
|4,159
|Provision for income taxes
|812
|1,032
|406
|898
|1,028
|
Net income
|$
|2,637
|$
|3,190
|$
|1,610
|$
|2,813
|$
|3,131
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.70
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, and September 30, 2019, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements
|Sep. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|13,652
|$
|13,016
|$
|9,665
|$
|23,005
|$
|17,954
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,750
|1,483
|1,349
|839
|1,059
|Federal funds sold
|61,383
|45,796
|37,071
|25,184
|30,415
|Cash and cash equivalents
|76,785
|60,295
|48,085
|49,028
|49,428
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|193,179
|178,635
|171,054
|174,448
|127,587
|Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $0, $0, $0 and
|$41,311 respectively)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40,791
|Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)
|496
|1,738
|3,234
|4,983
|1,984
|Loans held for sale
|903
|3,755
|1,394
|545
|335
|Loans receivable, net
|791,951
|805,243
|706,584
|707,651
|691,289
|Accrued interest receivable
|3,629
|3,590
|2,847
|2,776
|2,803
|Foreclosed assets
|1,485
|1,525
|425
|460
|572
|Premises and equipment, net
|11,061
|11,067
|11,098
|10,457
|10,212
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|1,638
|1,623
|1,668
|1,747
|1,720
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
|2,283
|2,283
|2,283
|2,073
|2,173
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|17,089
|16,981
|16,877
|16,773
|16,668
|Other assets
|3,784
|6,611
|4,330
|3,952
|4,101
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,104,283
|$
|1,093,346
|$
|969,879
|$
|974,893
|$
|949,663
|Liabilities
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|241,947
|$
|241,914
|$
|158,505
|$
|177,002
|$
|159,897
|Interest-bearing deposits
|658,667
|640,307
|606,781
|604,788
|576,288
|Total deposits
|900,614
|882,221
|765,286
|781,790
|736,185
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|67,000
|87,000
|88,682
|73,496
|85,496
|Other borrowings
|16,216
|3,941
|3,504
|6,131
|17,411
|Senior subordinated notes
|2,500
|2,500
|2,500
|2,500
|2,500
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,732
|7,732
|7,732
|7,732
|7,732
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|8,871
|11,998
|9,024
|10,553
|9,715
|Total liabilities
|1,002,933
|995,392
|876,728
|882,202
|859,039
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock - no par value:
|Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
|Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
|Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472, 4,467,217 and
|4,471,216 shares, respectively
|1,830
|1,830
|1,830
|1,830
|1,830
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,765
|7,712
|7,632
|7,597
|7,543
|Retained earnings
|101,538
|98,901
|96,646
|95,037
|93,117
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|3,751
|3,045
|550
|1,302
|1,103
|Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326, 1,023,581 and
|1,019,582 shares, respectively
|(13,534
|)
|(13,534
|)
|(13,507
|)
|(13,075
|)
|(12,969
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|101,350
|97,954
|93,151
|92,691
|90,624
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,104,283
|$
|1,093,346
|$
|969,879
|$
|974,893
|$
|949,663
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands,
|September
|September
|except per share data - unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|8,068
|$
|8,823
|$
|24,688
|$
|25,786
|
Securities:
|
Taxable
|564
|769
|1,919
|2,212
|Tax-exempt
|474
|378
|1,351
|1,163
|Other interest and dividends
|49
|128
|214
|380
|Total interest and dividend income
|9,155
|10,098
|28,172
|29,541
|Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|833
|1,654
|3,395
|4,841
|FHLB advances
|304
|323
|947
|862
|Other borrowings
|5
|58
|25
|166
|Senior subordinated notes
|28
|28
|84
|84
|Junior subordinated debentures
|91
|91
|273
|274
|Total interest expense
|1,261
|2,154
|4,724
|6,227
|Net interest income
|7,894
|7,944
|23,448
|23,314
|Provision for loan losses
|1,300
|150
|4,900
|700
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,594
|7,794
|18,548
|22,614
|Noninterest income:
|
Service fees
|344
|348
|1,013
|1,132
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mortgage banking income
|1,673
|552
|4,219
|1,368
|Investment and insurance sales commissions
|301
|276
|909
|919
|Net gain on sale of securities
|38
|-
|355
|139
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|108
|105
|316
|304
|Other noninterest income
|465
|521
|1,610
|1,960
|Total noninterest income
|2,929
|1,802
|8,422
|5,822
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,526
|3,372
|9,928
|10,122
|Occupancy and facilities
|566
|510
|1,618
|1,702
|Loss on foreclosed assets
|36
|4
|130
|11
|Data processing and other office operations
|743
|654
|2,062
|1,877
|Advertising and promotion
|77
|107
|312
|327
|FDIC insurance premiums
|87
|-
|110
|122
|Other noninterest expenses
|1,039
|790
|3,123
|3,188
|Total noninterest expense
|6,074
|5,437
|17,283
|17,349
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,449
|4,159
|9,687
|11,087
|Provision for income taxes
|812
|1,028
|2,250
|2,653
|
Net income
|$
|2,637
|$
|3,131
|$
|7,437
|$
|8,434
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.88
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.88
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands - unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income
|$
|2,637
|$
|3,131
|$
|7,437
|$
|8,434
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|Unrealized gain on securities available
|for sale
|670
|599
|2,936
|3,109
|Reclassification adjustment for security
|gain included in net income
|(28
|)
|-
|(258
|)
|(101
|)
|Amortization of unrealized gain included in net
|income on securities available for sale
|transferred to securities held to maturity
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(8
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap
|26
|(46
|)
|(316
|)
|(264
|)
|Reclassification adjustment of interest rate
|swap settlements included in earnings
|38
|9
|87
|18
|Other comprehensive income
|706
|560
|2,449
|2,754
|Comprehensive income
|$
|3,343
|$
|3,691
|$
|9,886
|$
|11,188
|PSB Holding, Inc.
|Loan Composition by Purpose
|Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2020
|Sep 30, 2019
|Total Loans
|Residential real estate
|One to four family
|$
|114,226
|$
|118,049
|$
|122,276
|$
|121,548
|$
|119,620
|HELOC loans
|19,747
|19,550
|20,795
|21,668
|22,855
|Residential construction & development
|22,529
|23,129
|22,963
|23,633
|21,273
|Residential vacant land
|3,147
|3,417
|3,745
|3,908
|4,299
|Total Residential real estate
|159,649
|164,145
|169,779
|170,757
|168,047
|Commercial/Agricultural real estate
|Owner occupied
|Commercial real estate
|164,073
|164,483
|164,851
|156,275
|158,423
|SBA commercial real estate
|1,506
|1,539
|1,571
|1,647
|1,367
|Agriculture real estate
|4,677
|4,885
|5,041
|5,901
|5,139
|Construction and land development
|13,557
|7,294
|8,297
|13,228
|12,742
|Commercial vacant land
|2,819
|2,241
|1,560
|929
|-
|Total Owner occupied
|186,632
|180,442
|181,320
|177,980
|177,671
|Non-owner occupied
|Commercial real estate
|201,006
|193,550
|188,525
|192,160
|179,136
|SBA commercial real estate
|771
|793
|824
|844
|863
|Agricultural real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Construction and land development
|18,600
|11,927
|16,406
|17,061
|13,301
|Commercial vacant land
|8,907
|10,135
|13,965
|14,280
|14,532
|Total Non-owner occupied
|229,284
|216,405
|219,720
|224,345
|207,832
|Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate
|Municipal non-real estate
|5,687
|7,826
|5,933
|11,601
|6,384
|Commercial line
|40,067
|55,317
|59,266
|54,538
|62,991
|Other commercial non-real estate
|58,718
|69,267
|70,467
|65,690
|64,418
|SBA commercial non-real estate
|118,668
|117,436
|1,453
|1,733
|1,819
|Agricultural non-real estate
|2,150
|2,148
|2,075
|2,402
|3,606
|Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate
|225,290
|251,994
|139,194
|135,964
|139,218
|Consumer non-real estate
|Consumer installment
|3,358
|3,512
|3,344
|3,454
|3,319
|Consumer line
|366
|243
|328
|1,354
|1,343
|Other consumer
|163
|160
|183
|189
|197
|Total Consumer non-real estate
|3,887
|3,915
|3,855
|4,997
|4,859
|Gross loans
|804,742
|816,901
|713,868
|714,043
|697,627
|Net deferred loan costs (fees)
|(2,627
|)
|(2,617
|)
|388
|326
|295
|Overdrafts
|317
|133
|199
|221
|168
|Allowance for loan losses
|(10,481
|)
|(9,174
|)
|(7,871
|)
|(6,939
|)
|(6,801
|)
|Total loans receivable
|$
|791,951
|$
|805,243
|$
|706,584
|$
|707,651
|$
|691,289
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Nonperforming Assets as of:
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)
|$
|-
|$
|2,964
|$
|3,868
|$
|3,697
|$
|3,609
|Nonaccrual restructured loans
|-
|244
|232
|499
|510
|Restructured loans not on nonaccrual
|-
|650
|672
|676
|747
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|-
|3,858
|4,772
|4,872
|4,866
|Other real estate owned
|1,485
|1,525
|425
|460
|572
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|1,485
|$
|5,383
|$
|5,197
|$
|5,332
|$
|5,438
|Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable
|0.00
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.70
|%
|Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
|0.13
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.57
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans
|133.18
|%
|237.79
|%
|164.94
|%
|142.43
|%
|139.77
|%
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|List loans and properties >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
|At September 30, 2020
|(dollars in thousands)
|Gross
|Specific
|Collateral Description
|Asset Type
|Principal
|Reserves
|Leased retail sales outlet
|ORE
|$
|1,100
|$
|0
|Real estate
|Restructured
|4,861
|258
|Total listed nonperforming assets
|$
|5,961
|$
|258
|Total bank wide nonperforming assets
|$
|9,355
|$
|348
|Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets
|64
|%
|3
|%
|Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at September 30, 2020 ($000s)
|Gross
|Specific
|Collateral Description
|Asset Type
|Principal
|Reserves
|Real estate, farm equipment
|Impaired
|$
|1,951
|$
|0
|Total listed performing, but impaired loans
|$
|1,951
|$
|0
|Total performing, but impaired loans
|$
|3,441
|$
|141
|Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans
|57
|%
|0
|%
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Deposit Composition
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2019
|$
|%
|$
|%
|$
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|241,947
|26.90
|%
|$
|241,914
|27.40
|%
|$
|159,897
|21.70
|%
|Interest-bearing demand and savings
|291,275
|32.30
|%
|267,874
|30.40
|%
|242,713
|33.00
|%
|Money market deposits
|213,057
|23.70
|%
|202,708
|23.00
|%
|170,403
|23.10
|%
|Retail and local time deposits <= $250
|103,288
|11.50
|%
|103,917
|11.80
|%
|103,074
|14.00
|%
|Total core deposits
|849,567
|94.40
|%
|816,413
|92.60
|%
|676,087
|91.80
|%
|Retail and local time deposits > $250
|24,669
|2.70
|%
|24,399
|2.80
|%
|24,549
|3.30
|%
|Broker & national time deposits <= $250
|14,384
|1.60
|%
|15,376
|1.70
|%
|4,960
|0.70
|%
|Broker & national time deposits > $250
|11,994
|1.30
|%
|26,033
|2.90
|%
|30,589
|4.20
|%
|Totals
|$
|900,614
|100.00
|%
|$
|882,221
|100.00
|%
|$
|736,185
|100.0
|%
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
|(dollars in thousands)
|Quarter ended September 30, 2020
|Quarter ended June 30, 2020
|Quarter ended September 30, 2019
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|Average
|Yield /
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1)(2)
|$
|810,232
|$
|8,080
|3.97
|%
|$
|795,337
|$
|8,186
|4.14
|%
|$
|695,776
|$
|8,838
|5.04
|%
|Taxable securities
|108,241
|564
|2.07
|%
|99,621
|622
|2.51
|%
|107,801
|769
|2.83
|%
|Tax-exempt securities (2)
|76,168
|600
|3.13
|%
|70,105
|565
|3.24
|%
|59,537
|478
|3.19
|%
|FHLB stock
|2,283
|28
|4.88
|%
|2,283
|25
|4.40
|%
|1,970
|20
|4.03
|%
|Other
|58,081
|21
|0.14
|%
|58,776
|23
|0.16
|%
|22,493
|108
|1.90
|%
|Total (2)
|1,055,005
|9,293
|3.50
|%
|1,026,122
|9,421
|3.69
|%
|887,577
|10,213
|4.57
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|13,945
|10,760
|12,113
|Premises and equipment,
|net
|11,135
|11,116
|10,136
|Cash surrender value ins
|17,021
|16,918
|16,606
|Other assets
|11,917
|11,102
|8,569
|Allowance for loan
|losses
|(9,621
|)
|(8,552
|)
|(6,719
|)
|Total
|$
|1,099,402
|$
|1,067,466
|$
|928,282
|Liabilities & stockholders’ equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings and demand
|deposits
|$
|285,384
|$
|72
|0.10
|%
|$
|261,942
|$
|127
|0.20
|%
|$
|239,490
|$
|495
|0.82
|%
|Money market deposits
|206,881
|146
|0.28
|%
|197,571
|213
|0.43
|%
|164,801
|329
|0.79
|%
|Time deposits
|159,851
|615
|1.53
|%
|169,398
|740
|1.76
|%
|164,899
|830
|2.00
|%
|FHLB borrowings
|86,565
|304
|1.40
|%
|90,623
|323
|1.43
|%
|75,325
|323
|1.70
|%
|Other borrowings
|9,445
|5
|0.21
|%
|5,857
|6
|0.41
|%
|22,079
|58
|1.04
|%
|Senior sub. notes
|2,500
|28
|4.46
|%
|2,500
|28
|4.50
|%
|2,500
|28
|4.44
|%
|Junior sub. debentures
|7,732
|91
|4.68
|%
|7,732
|91
|4.73
|%
|7,732
|91
|4.67
|%
|Total
|758,358
|1,261
|0.66
|%
|735,623
|1,528
|0.84
|%
|676,826
|2,154
|1.26
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|230,566
|226,244
|152,598
|Other liabilities
|10,042
|9,690
|9,719
|Stockholders’ equity
|100,436
|95,909
|89,139
|Total
|$
|1,099,402
|$
|1,067,466
|$
|928,282
|Net interest income
|$
|8,032
|$
|7,893
|$
|8,059
|Rate spread
|2.84
|%
|2.85
|%
|3.31
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|3.03
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.60
|%
|(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
|
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
|PSB Holdings, Inc.
|Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
|(dollars in thousands)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2020
|Nine months ended September 30, 2019
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1)(2)
|$
|772,794
|$
|24,728
|4.27
|%
|$
|677,846
|$
|25,824
|5.09
|%
|Taxable securities
|106,283
|1,919
|2.41
|%
|106,559
|2,212
|2.78
|%
|Tax-exempt securities (2)
|71,096
|1,710
|3.21
|%
|62,146
|1,472
|3.17
|%
|FHLB stock
|2,229
|79
|4.73
|%
|1,859
|79
|5.68
|%
|Other
|49,060
|135
|0.37
|%
|18,660
|301
|2.16
|%
|Total (2)
|1,001,462
|28,571
|3.81
|%
|867,070
|29,888
|4.61
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|12,115
|11,428
|Premises and equipment,
|net
|11,010
|10,313
|Cash surrender value ins
|16,917
|16,506
|Other assets
|10,444
|8,705
|Allowance for loan
|losses
|(8,418
|)
|(6,517
|)
|Total
|$
|1,043,530
|$
|907,505
|Liabilities & stockholders’ equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings and demand
|deposits
|$
|269,734
|$
|529
|0.26
|%
|$
|244,189
|$
|1,384
|0.76
|%
|Money market deposits
|197,630
|732
|0.49
|%
|157,800
|1,020
|0.86
|%
|Time deposits
|162,837
|2,134
|1.75
|%
|170,611
|2,437
|1.91
|%
|FHLB borrowings
|85,894
|947
|1.47
|%
|63,597
|862
|1.81
|%
|Other borrowings
|7,240
|25
|0.46
|%
|21,398
|166
|1.04
|%
|Senior sub. notes
|2,500
|84
|4.49
|%
|2,500
|84
|4.49
|%
|Junior sub. debentures
|7,732
|273
|4.72
|%
|7,732
|274
|4.74
|%
|Total
|733,567
|4,724
|0.86
|%
|667,827
|6,227
|1.25
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|202,958
|143,990
|Other liabilities
|9,892
|9,573
|Stockholders’ equity
|97,113
|86,115
|Total
|$
|1,043,530
|$
|907,505
|Net interest income
|$
|23,847
|$
|23,661
|Rate spread
|2.95
|%
|3.36
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|3.18
|%
|3.65
|%
|(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
|
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
