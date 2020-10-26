 

PSB Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings of $2.6 Million, or $0.59 Per Share; Mortgage Refinancing Gains Offset Elevated Provisions; Capital and Deposit Growth Continues

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving North Central and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2020 of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.64 million, compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.19 million during the June 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.70 per share on earnings of $3.13 million during the third quarter a year ago. Third quarter earnings benefitted from record mortgage refinance income offset in part by elevated loan loss provisions and a lower net interest margin.

“Our core operations remained strong throughout the third quarter as the low interest rate environment has fueled mortgage originations and credit quality remained stable. A large portion of borrowers that were given temporary payment accommodations have returned to their regular payment schedule. Meanwhile, we proactively increased our reserves in anticipation the slowing economy may negatively impact some of our borrower’s ability to repay their obligations. We are carefully watching their operations and addressing their needs as the economic situation clarifies,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Our capital levels continue to build and are expected to remain at historical highs and above well capitalized under regulatory classifications as we continue to generate strong earnings to support any growth and credit related issues,” continued Cattanach.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications declined from 114 loan accommodations with a balance of $143 million at June 30, 2020 to 44 loans with a balance of $20.1 million, or 2.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020. The recent deferrals are the result of extended accommodations subsequent to those borrowers’ initial 90-day deferral based on individual circumstances and credit review. One hotel loan is in the process of being restructured and has been identified as an “impaired loan”. Meanwhile, credit quality improved during the quarter as fewer loans were included in the “watch list” and “substandard risk” categories. As shown in the table below, our “impaired loans” increased reflecting the hotel loan while the “watch list” decreased $7.9 million and the “substandard risk” loans declined $2.4 million. Five of the loans where we extended a second round of deferrals totaling $7.2 million are weighted as average or acceptable risk, 4 loans totaling $3.9 million are weighted as watch, and 2 loans totaling $5.0 million are considered impaired. The bank had also granted a 90-day payment deferral on 34 residential mortgage loans totaling $4.0 million that do not have an individual risk rating but are not considered watch or impaired.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans
($000)
Risk Rating   12/2016 12/2017 12/2018 12/2019 03/2020 06/2020 09/2020
Rating 1 “High Quality” $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ -
Rating 2 “Minimal Risk”   67,468   76,710   85,382   57,904   59,101   72,601   56,337
Rating 3 “Average Risk”   253,673   292,496   323,627   349,002   324,378   374,709   391,195
Rating 4 “Acceptable Risk”   91,367   65,024   79,271   128,932   123,296   154,302   155,738
Rating 5 “Watch Risk”   10,774   18,049   15,551   15,933   33,999   54,522   46,603
Rating 6 “Substandard Risk”   2,678   500   489   2,568   2,732   4,545   2,162
Rating 7 “Impaired Loans”   7,758   9,952   8,707   5,518   7,811   6,130   10,164
    $ 433,718 $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of “3”.

Industry Exposure: PSB has identified the following ten industries with significant portfolio concentrations. Though these industries may change, management believes these industries are where PSB may have exposure or where credit weightings are elevated. Percentages and weightings are of the total commercial related portfolio credit extensions including PPP loans of $116.9 million. The hotel, restaurant and fitness industries remain the largest areas affected by the pandemic but represent only 7.5% of total loans. Fitness industries are part of the recreation concentration and totaled $1.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

The following table indicates PSB’s Top Industry Risk Exposure as determined by weighted average risk rating as of September 30, 2020 (with risk weightings of 1-4 deemed “Acceptable and Average” and risk weightings of 5-7 as “Watch and Impaired”):

Total Industry Risk Exposure
Industry No. Of Loans Total Loans % of Ln Portfolio Weighted Avg Risk Weighting
Hotels 49 34,405,785 4.28% 4.51
Restaurant 137 24,634,474 3.06% 3.85
Agricultural 92 10,889,860 1.35% 3.84
Other 8 7,270,646 0.90% 3.74
Recreation 62 9,115,459 1.13% 3.64
Non-Owner Occupied (Residential) 318 124,253,861 15.46% 3.61
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings Multi-Family 30 93,361,270 11.61%  
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 288 30,892,591 3.84%  
Retail Stores 100 22,541,465 2.80% 3.46
Automotive and Marine Dealerships (Includes Maint.) 99 23,574,008 2.93% 3.35
Non-Owner Occupied (Commercial) 138 74,455,375 9.26% 3.33
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) 98 61,115,395 7.60%  
Lessors of Miniwarehouses and Self-Storage Units 23 8,776,547 1.09%  
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 17 4,563,432 0.57%  
Land (Res. And Com.) 32 8,297,911 1.03% 3.25
         
Loan portfolio includes unused loan commitments. Balances do not include any consumer loans.        

Weighted average loan to collateral values at September 30, 2020 were 60% and 63% in the hotel and restaurant industries, respectively.

Loan Loss Reserve:  For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, PSB added provisions for loan losses totaling $1.3 million. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $3.6 million. Allowance for loan losses were $10.48 million at September 30, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $7.6 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At September 30, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.31% of gross loans and 1.53% of gross loans less PPP loans guaranteed through the SBA.

Net Interest Margin Impact:  PSB’s net interest margin declined to 3.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 3.09% the prior quarter due to the resulting effect of loans and investments repricing at lower rates, and the full quarter addition of PPP loans with 1% coupon yields. “Our net interest margin stabilized in the most recent quarter as we were able to reduce our cost of funds to offset reduced interest income,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management:  At September 30, 2020, the holding company’s tangible equity to asset ratio was 9.17% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to continue to increase due to ongoing earnings and stabilization of the balance sheet. We did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending September 30, 2020, which also contributed to growing capital ratios.

September 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020 and / or September 30, 2019, as applicable):

  • Return on shareholders’ equity was 10.45% for the quarter compared to 13.38% one quarter earlier and 13.94% for the third quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 0.95% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.20% the previous quarter and 1.34% for the third quarter one year earlier.

  • Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.75 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which was slightly higher than the previous quarter and $463,000 higher than the same quarter ended one year earlier. Through the beginning of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, mortgage banking activity remains robust.

  • Tangible net book value was $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share as of June 30, 2020, and $20.24 per share at September 30, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share has grown 12.30%.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total loans receivable decreased by $13.3 million, or 1.7% due primarily to the slower economy that resulted in paydowns on commercial lines of credit of $15.2 million. The origination of PPP loans during the prior quarter significantly grew loans during the second quarter with the expectation some of these loans will be forgiven by the end of the year and a large portion early next year through the SBA guarantee program. At September 30, 2020, the bank had unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $3.9 million. Though the loan balance declined for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank did expand lending for construction and land development with certain long-time borrowers building multi-family properties to meet increased demand. Commercial/agricultural non-owner occupied real estate loans represented 28.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 28.0%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 23.2%, residential real estate loans at 19.8%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.8% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.31% of gross loans at September 30, 2020 and 1.53% of gross loans less the PPP guaranteed loans. The annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.25% the previous quarter and 0.01% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.49% at June 30, 2020, and 0.57% at September 30, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 primarily relates to one hotel loan totaling $4.9 million that is in the process of being restructured. At September 30, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $233,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.5 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.5 million in other real estate owned.

Accrued interest receivable increased slightly during the quarter to $3.63 million from $3.59 million in the second quarter of 2020, due to the loan payment deferrals and interest-only payments related to COVID-19 accommodations. We expect the accrued interest receivable levels to decline in the fourth quarter as borrowers return to regular payments.

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $76.8 million compared to $60.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $49.4 million one year earlier. Current cash levels are elevated due to the depositing of PPP funds and growth in other local deposits along with repayment received on commercial lines of credit. Additionally, deposit inflows continue despite low interest rates and have remained invested in liquid funds until alternative uses can be identified. Investment securities totaled $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $178.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $168.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets decreased to $1.49 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.53 million at June 30, 2020 and $572,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $882.2 million at June 30, 2020, led by a $23.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits followed by an increase of $10.3 million in money market deposits. Meanwhile, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $15.0 million during the same time period. At September 30, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.3% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.9%, money market deposits at 23.7%, and retail and local time deposits at 14.2%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 2.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 versus 4.6% the prior quarter and 4.9% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, we have seen customers increase mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances decreased $20.0 million during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 to $67.0 million compared to $87.0 million at June 30, 2020 and other borrowings increased to $16.2 million from $3.9 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $20 million in high-cost FHLB advances and incurred an $88,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense. Other borrowings increased related to short-term repurchase agreements with local customers.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.4 million to $101.4 million, compared to $98.0 million at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings and other comprehensive income adjustments, including the change in unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale. Tangible net book value per share increased to $22.73 per share, at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.97 per share at June 30, 2020. PSB’s tangible equity to total assets was 9.17% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.95% at June 30, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.8 million (on net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.60%) for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income was $23.4 million compared to $23.3 million for the same nine-month period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields decreased 19 basis points from 3.69% to 3.50% during the third quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 18 basis points to 0.66% from 0.84% over the same period. The decline in loan and investment yields was partially due to a larger average balance of cash and cash equivalents held during the quarter and PPP loans held for a full quarter with a coupon yield of 1.00%. Loan yields decreased to 3.97% during the quarter from 4.14% during the second quarter of 2020, as many loans repriced lower. “Loan yield adjusted for low yielding PPP loans was flat in the third quarter. We expect the net-interest margin will remain flat over for the next quarter but may decline further if we remain in the current interest rate environment. Investment opportunities will remain challenging in the current interest rate environment until such time as lending opportunities rebound,” stated Oldenberg.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $833,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $1.08 million the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $20,000 to $428,000 for the third quarter of 2020 from $448,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in future quarters.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.8 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $4.9 million compared to $700,000 for the same period one year earlier.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $2.9 million from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 due in part to lower gains on the sale of securities. Gains on sale of mortgage loans increased slightly to $1.8 million for the third quarter from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and remained strong as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect active mortgage originations during the fourth quarter though the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked. The gains on sale of mortgage loans were partially offset by a loss on mortgage loan servicing of $79,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $165,000 the previous quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest income was $8.4 million compared to $5.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The nine-month increase in 2020 was largely due to gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Deposit and service fee income in the third quarter were up to $344,000 compared to $278,000 during the preceding quarter of 2020. The service fee income was down in the prior quarter as the bank provided waivers on certain service fees through June 30, 2020 and recorded less overdraft income as depositors had higher average balances from stimulus money received. Net gains on sale of securities was $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $194,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and zero for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $301,000 from $259,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to market values increased. At September 30, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $244.5 million compared to $234.4 million at June 30, 2020 and $240.6 million at September 30, 2019. The fluctuations over the past year in assets under management was has been primarily related to overall stock market volatility. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, other noninterest income was $465,000 compared to $721,000 the prior quarter. Other non-interest income for the second quarter was higher than usual due to $332,000 of fee income earned on loans originated with fixed to floating interest rate swap like features.

Noninterest expense was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was lower due to lower salaries and employee benefits costs related to the deferral of $861,000 in loan origination costs associated with the PPP loans. These deferred expenses will be recognized over the life of the loan or, in the case of PPP loans, when forgiven by the SBA. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.5 million for the third quarter compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, from the $861,000 in deferred costs and a separate $375,000 reduction related to lower benefits expenses. The third quarter 2020 results reflect a full quarter of renewed FDIC insurance premiums of $87,000 compared to $23,000 during the prior quarter as the FDIC insurance fund had reached its targeted level. Data processing and other offices expenses increased to $743,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $675,000 for the prior quarter. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, total noninterest expense was $17.3 million, which was the same level one year earlier.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Quarterly Financial Summary          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
  Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends: 2020
 2020
 2020
 2019
 2019
           
Interest income $ 9,155   $ 9,291   $ 9,726   $ 9,988   $ 10,098  
Interest expense $ 1,261   $ 1,528   $ 1,935   $ 2,019   $ 2,154  
Net interest income $ 7,894   $ 7,763   $ 7,791   $ 7,969   $ 7,944  
Provision for loan losses $ 1,300   $ 1,800   $ 1,800   $ 150   $ 150  
Other noninterest income $ 2,929   $ 3,138   $ 2,355   $ 1,839   $ 1,802  
Other noninterest expense $ 6,074   $ 4,879   $ 6,330   $ 5,947   $ 5,437  
Net income $ 2,637   $ 3,190   $ 1,610   $ 2,813   $ 3,131  
           
Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63   $ 0.70  
Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63   $ 0.70  
Dividends declared per share (3) $ -   $ 0.21   $ -   $ 0.20   $ -  
Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 22.73   $ 21.97   $ 20.89   $ 20.72   $ 20.24  
           
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a     14.50 % n/a     15.04 % n/a  
Average common shares outstanding   4,452,287     4,453,225     4,464,956     4,471,173     4,473,583  
           
Balance sheet - average balances:          
           
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 800,611   $ 786,785   $ 705,333   $ 700,469   $ 689,057  
Assets $ 1,099,402   $ 1,067,466   $ 963,191   $ 951,409   $ 928,282  
Deposits $ 882,682   $ 855,155   $ 761,268   $ 745,455   $ 721,788  
Stockholders’ equity $ 100,436   $ 95,909   $ 94,735   $ 93,189   $ 89,139  
           
Performance ratios:          
           
Return on average assets (1)   0.95 %   1.20 %   0.67 %   1.17 %   1.34 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity (1)   10.45 %   13.38 %   6.84 %   11.98 %   13.94 %
Average stockholders’ equity less accumulated          
other comprehensive income (loss) to          
average assets   8.85 %   8.83 %   9.75 %   9.68 %   9.52 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.25 %   0.49 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.98 %   0.47 %   0.67 %   0.68 %   0.70 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.85 %   0.49 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.57 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.31 %   1.13 %   1.10 %   0.97 %   0.97 %
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
plus the allowance for loan losses (4)   8.50 %   5.11 %   5.24 %   5.45 %   5.69 %
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)   3.03 %   3.09 %   3.45 %   3.53 %   3.60 %
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.84 %   2.85 %   3.20 %   3.24 %   3.31 %
Service fee revenue as a percent of          
average demand deposits (1)   0.59 %   0.49 %   1.04 %   1.00 %   0.90 %
Noninterest income as a percent          
of gross revenue   24.24 %   25.25 %   19.49 %   15.55 %   15.14 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   55.41 %   44.23 %   61.59 %   59.90 %   55.14 %
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   2.20 %   1.84 %   2.64 %   2.48 %   2.32 %
Tangible equity to actual assets   9.17 %   8.95 %   9.59 %   9.50 %   9.53 %
           
Stock price information:          
           
High $ 18.80   $ 24.75   $ 28.25   $ 28.25   $ 27.50  
Low $ 17.36   $ 18.55   $ 19.50   $ 26.00   $ 23.55  
Last trade value at quarter-end $ 18.00   $ 18.55   $ 24.75   $ 27.50   $ 26.49  
           
(1) Annualized          
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent        
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.          
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.      
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity excludes intangible assets.          


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
  Quarter Ended  
(dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
except per share data - unaudited) 2020
 2020
 2020
 2019 2019
           
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 8,068    $ 8,175    $ 8,445    $ 8,691    $ 8,823   
Securities:
          
Taxable
   564     622     733     768     769  
Tax-exempt   474     446     431     387     378  
Other interest and dividends   49     48     117     142     128  
           
Total interest and dividend income   9,155     9,291     9,726     9,988     10,098  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits
   833     1,080     1,482     1,544     1,654  
FHLB advances   304     323     320     328     323  
Other borrowings   5     6     14     26     58  
Senior subordinated notes   28     28     28     29     28  
Junior subordinated debentures   91     91     91     92     91  
           
Total interest expense   1,261     1,528     1,935     2,019     2,154  
           
Net interest income   7,894     7,763     7,791     7,969     7,944  
Provision for loan losses   1,300     1,800     1,800     150     150  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,594     5,963     5,991     7,819     7,794  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service fees
   344     278     391     411     348  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,752     1,747     987     452     463  
Mortgage loan servicing, net   (79 )   (165 )   (23 )   57     89  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   301     259     349     301     276  
Net gain on sale of securities   38     194     123     71     -  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   108     104     104     104     105  
Other noninterest income   465     721     424     443     521  
           
Total noninterest income   2,929     3,138     2,355     1,839     1,802  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   3,526     2,583     3,819     3,523     3,372  
Occupancy and facilities   566     508     544     506     510  
Loss on foreclosed assets   36     23     71     69     4  
Data processing and other office operations   743     675     644     739     654  
Advertising and promotion   77     94     141     182     107  
FDIC insurance premiums   87     23     -     -     -  
Other noninterest expenses   1,039     973     1,111     928     790  
           
Total noninterest expense   6,074     4,879     6,330     5,947     5,437  
           
Income before provision for income taxes   3,449     4,222     2,016     3,711     4,159  
Provision for income taxes   812     1,032     406     898     1,028  
           
Net income
 $ 2,637   $ 3,190   $ 1,610   $ 2,813   $ 3,131  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63   $ 0.70  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.72   $ 0.36   $ 0.63   $ 0.70  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, and September 30, 2019, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements          
  Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020
 2020
 2020
 2019
 2019
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 13,652   $ 13,016   $ 9,665   $ 23,005   $ 17,954  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,750     1,483     1,349     839     1,059  
Federal funds sold   61,383     45,796     37,071     25,184     30,415  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   76,785     60,295     48,085     49,028     49,428  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   193,179     178,635     171,054     174,448     127,587  
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $0, $0, $0, $0 and          
$41,311 respectively)   -     -     -     -     40,791  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   496     1,738     3,234     4,983     1,984  
Loans held for sale   903     3,755     1,394     545     335  
Loans receivable, net   791,951     805,243     706,584     707,651     691,289  
Accrued interest receivable   3,629     3,590     2,847     2,776     2,803  
Foreclosed assets   1,485     1,525     425     460     572  
Premises and equipment, net   11,061     11,067     11,098     10,457     10,212  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,638     1,623     1,668     1,747     1,720  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   2,283     2,283     2,283     2,073     2,173  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   17,089     16,981     16,877     16,773     16,668  
Other assets   3,784     6,611     4,330     3,952     4,101  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346   $ 969,879   $ 974,893   $ 949,663  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 241,947   $ 241,914   $ 158,505   $ 177,002   $ 159,897  
Interest-bearing deposits   658,667     640,307     606,781     604,788     576,288  
           
Total deposits   900,614     882,221     765,286     781,790     736,185  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   67,000     87,000     88,682     73,496     85,496  
Other borrowings   16,216     3,941     3,504     6,131     17,411  
Senior subordinated notes   2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   8,871     11,998     9,024     10,553     9,715  
           
Total liabilities   1,002,933     995,392     876,728     882,202     859,039  
           
Stockholders’ equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -     -     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472, 4,467,217 and          
4,471,216 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   7,765     7,712     7,632     7,597     7,543  
Retained earnings   101,538     98,901     96,646     95,037     93,117  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   3,751     3,045     550     1,302     1,103  
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326, 1,023,581 and          
1,019,582 shares, respectively   (13,534 )   (13,534 )   (13,507 )   (13,075 )   (12,969 )
           
Total stockholders’ equity   101,350     97,954     93,151     92,691     90,624  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346   $ 969,879   $ 974,893   $ 949,663  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, September   September
except per share data - unaudited) 2020 2019   2020 2019
           
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 8,068   $ 8,823     $ 24,688   $ 25,786  
Securities:
          
Taxable
   564     769       1,919     2,212  
Tax-exempt   474     378       1,351     1,163  
Other interest and dividends   49     128       214     380  
           
Total interest and dividend income   9,155     10,098       28,172     29,541  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits
   833     1,654       3,395     4,841  
FHLB advances   304     323       947     862  
Other borrowings   5     58       25     166  
Senior subordinated notes   28     28       84     84  
Junior subordinated debentures   91     91       273     274  
           
Total interest expense   1,261     2,154       4,724     6,227  
           
Net interest income   7,894     7,944       23,448     23,314  
Provision for loan losses   1,300     150       4,900     700  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,594     7,794       18,548     22,614  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service fees
   344     348       1,013     1,132  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   -     -       -     -  
Mortgage banking income   1,673     552       4,219     1,368  
Investment and insurance sales commissions   301     276       909     919  
Net gain on sale of securities   38     -       355     139  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   108     105       316     304  
Other noninterest income   465     521       1,610     1,960  
           
Total noninterest income   2,929     1,802       8,422     5,822  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   3,526     3,372       9,928     10,122  
Occupancy and facilities   566     510       1,618     1,702  
Loss on foreclosed assets   36     4       130     11  
Data processing and other office operations   743     654       2,062     1,877  
Advertising and promotion   77     107       312     327  
FDIC insurance premiums   87     -       110     122  
Other noninterest expenses   1,039     790       3,123     3,188  
           
Total noninterest expense   6,074     5,437       17,283     17,349  
           
Income before provision for income taxes   3,449     4,159       9,687     11,087  
Provision for income taxes   812     1,028       2,250     2,653  
           
Net income
 $ 2,637   $ 3,131     $ 7,437   $ 8,434  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.70     $ 1.67   $ 1.88  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59   $ 0.70     $ 1.67   $ 1.88  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income          
           
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2020 2019   2020 2019
           
Net income $ 2,637   $ 3,131     $ 7,437   $ 8,434  
           
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
           
Unrealized gain on securities available          
for sale   670     599       2,936     3,109  
           
Reclassification adjustment for security          
gain included in net income   (28 )   -       (258 )   (101 )
           
Amortization of unrealized gain included in net          
income on securities available for sale          
transferred to securities held to maturity   -     (2 )     -     (8 )
           
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   26     (46 )     (316 )   (264 )
           
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
swap settlements included in earnings   38     9       87     18  
           
           
Other comprehensive income   706     560       2,449     2,754  
           
Comprehensive income $ 3,343   $ 3,691     $ 9,886   $ 11,188  


PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2019
Total Loans           
Residential real estate          
  One to four family $ 114,226   $ 118,049   $ 122,276   $ 121,548   $ 119,620  
  HELOC loans   19,747     19,550     20,795     21,668     22,855  
  Residential construction & development   22,529     23,129     22,963     23,633     21,273  
  Residential vacant land   3,147     3,417     3,745     3,908     4,299  
  Total Residential real estate   159,649     164,145     169,779     170,757     168,047  
             
Commercial/Agricultural real estate          
  Owner occupied          
  Commercial real estate   164,073     164,483     164,851     156,275     158,423  
  SBA commercial real estate   1,506     1,539     1,571     1,647     1,367  
  Agriculture real estate   4,677     4,885     5,041     5,901     5,139  
  Construction and land development   13,557     7,294     8,297     13,228     12,742  
  Commercial vacant land   2,819     2,241     1,560     929     -  
  Total Owner occupied   186,632     180,442     181,320     177,980     177,671  
             
  Non-owner occupied          
  Commercial real estate   201,006     193,550     188,525     192,160     179,136  
  SBA commercial real estate   771     793     824     844     863  
  Agricultural real estate   -     -     -     -     -  
  Construction and land development   18,600     11,927     16,406     17,061     13,301  
  Commercial vacant land   8,907     10,135     13,965     14,280     14,532  
  Total Non-owner occupied   229,284     216,405     219,720     224,345     207,832  
             
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          
  Municipal non-real estate   5,687     7,826     5,933     11,601     6,384  
  Commercial line   40,067     55,317     59,266     54,538     62,991  
  Other commercial non-real estate   58,718     69,267     70,467     65,690     64,418  
  SBA commercial non-real estate   118,668     117,436     1,453     1,733     1,819  
  Agricultural non-real estate   2,150     2,148     2,075     2,402     3,606  
  Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate   225,290     251,994     139,194     135,964     139,218  
             
Consumer non-real estate          
  Consumer installment   3,358     3,512     3,344     3,454     3,319  
  Consumer line   366     243     328     1,354     1,343  
  Other consumer   163     160     183     189     197  
  Total Consumer non-real estate   3,887     3,915     3,855     4,997     4,859  
Gross loans    804,742     816,901     713,868     714,043     697,627  
             
  Net deferred loan costs (fees)   (2,627 )   (2,617 )   388     326     295  
  Overdrafts   317     133     199     221     168  
  Allowance for loan losses   (10,481 )   (9,174 )   (7,871 )   (6,939 )   (6,801 )
Total loans receivable $ 791,951   $ 805,243   $ 706,584   $ 707,651   $ 691,289  


PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ -   $ 2,964   $ 3,868   $ 3,697   $ 3,609  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   -     244     232     499     510  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   -     650     672     676     747  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   -     3,858     4,772     4,872     4,866  
Other real estate owned   1,485     1,525     425     460     572  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,485   $ 5,383   $ 5,197   $ 5,332   $ 5,438  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   0.00 %   0.47 %   0.67 %   0.68 %   0.70 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.13 %   0.49 %   0.54 %   0.55 %   0.57 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   133.18 %   237.79 %   164.94 %   142.43 %   139.77 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
List loans and properties >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves      
At September 30, 2020      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100   $ 0  
Real estate Restructured   4,861     258  
       
Total listed nonperforming assets   $ 5,961   $ 258  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets   $ 9,355   $ 348  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     64 %   3 %
       
Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at September 30, 2020 ($000s)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate, farm equipment Impaired $ 1,951   $ 0  
       
       
Total listed performing, but impaired loans   $ 1,951   $ 0  
Total performing, but impaired loans   $ 3,441   $ 141  
Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans     57 %   0 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.                
Deposit Composition                
  September 30,    June 30,    September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2020       2020       2019  
  $ %   $ %   $ %
                 
Non-interest bearing demand $ 241,947 26.90 %   $ 241,914 27.40 %   $ 159,897 21.70 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   291,275 32.30 %     267,874 30.40 %     242,713 33.00 %
Money market deposits   213,057 23.70 %     202,708 23.00 %     170,403 23.10 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   103,288 11.50 %     103,917 11.80 %     103,074 14.00 %
                 
Total core deposits   849,567 94.40 %     816,413 92.60 %     676,087 91.80 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   24,669 2.70 %     24,399 2.80 %     24,549 3.30 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   14,384 1.60 %     15,376 1.70 %     4,960 0.70 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   11,994 1.30 %     26,033 2.90 %     30,589 4.20 %
Totals $ 900,614 100.00 %   $ 882,221 100.00 %   $ 736,185 100.0 %


PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                    
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
                       
  Quarter ended September 30, 2020    Quarter ended June 30, 2020   Quarter ended September 30, 2019 
  Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans (1)(2) $ 810,232   $ 8,080 3.97 %   $ 795,337   $ 8,186 4.14 %   $ 695,776   $ 8,838 5.04 %
Taxable securities   108,241     564 2.07 %     99,621     622 2.51 %     107,801     769 2.83 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   76,168     600 3.13 %     70,105     565 3.24 %     59,537     478 3.19 %
FHLB stock   2,283     28 4.88 %     2,283     25 4.40 %     1,970     20 4.03 %
Other   58,081     21 0.14 %     58,776     23 0.16 %     22,493     108 1.90 %
                       
Total (2)   1,055,005     9,293 3.50 %     1,026,122     9,421 3.69 %     887,577     10,213 4.57 %
                       
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   13,945           10,760           12,113      
Premises and equipment,                      
net   11,135           11,116           10,136      
Cash surrender value ins   17,021           16,918           16,606      
Other assets   11,917           11,102           8,569      
Allowance for loan                      
losses   (9,621 )         (8,552 )         (6,719 )    
                       
Total $ 1,099,402         $ 1,067,466         $ 928,282      
                       
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings and demand                      
deposits $ 285,384   $ 72 0.10 %   $ 261,942   $ 127 0.20 %   $ 239,490   $ 495 0.82 %
Money market deposits   206,881     146 0.28 %     197,571     213 0.43 %     164,801     329 0.79 %
Time deposits   159,851     615 1.53 %     169,398     740 1.76 %     164,899     830 2.00 %
FHLB borrowings   86,565     304 1.40 %     90,623     323 1.43 %     75,325     323 1.70 %
Other borrowings   9,445     5 0.21 %     5,857     6 0.41 %     22,079     58 1.04 %
Senior sub. notes   2,500     28 4.46 %     2,500     28 4.50 %     2,500     28 4.44 %
Junior sub. debentures   7,732     91 4.68 %     7,732     91 4.73 %     7,732     91 4.67 %
                       
Total   758,358     1,261 0.66 %     735,623     1,528 0.84 %     676,826     2,154 1.26 %
                       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   230,566           226,244           152,598      
Other liabilities   10,042           9,690           9,719      
Stockholders’ equity   100,436           95,909           89,139      
                       
Total $ 1,099,402         $ 1,067,466         $ 928,282      
                       
Net interest income   $ 8,032       $ 7,893       $ 8,059  
Rate spread     2.84 %       2.85 %       3.31 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.03 %       3.09 %       3.60 %
                       
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.                  
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 		                
       


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates            
(dollars in thousands)              
  Nine months ended September 30, 2020   Nine months ended September 30, 2019
  Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
  Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets              
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans (1)(2) $ 772,794   $ 24,728 4.27 %   $ 677,846   $ 25,824 5.09 %
Taxable securities   106,283     1,919 2.41 %     106,559     2,212 2.78 %
Tax-exempt securities (2)   71,096     1,710 3.21 %     62,146     1,472 3.17 %
FHLB stock   2,229     79 4.73 %     1,859     79 5.68 %
Other   49,060     135 0.37 %     18,660     301 2.16 %
               
Total (2)   1,001,462     28,571 3.81 %     867,070     29,888 4.61 %
               
Non-interest-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks   12,115           11,428      
Premises and equipment,              
net   11,010           10,313      
Cash surrender value ins   16,917           16,506      
Other assets   10,444           8,705      
Allowance for loan              
losses   (8,418 )         (6,517 )    
               
Total $ 1,043,530         $ 907,505      
               
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand              
deposits $ 269,734   $ 529 0.26 %   $ 244,189   $ 1,384 0.76 %
Money market deposits   197,630     732 0.49 %     157,800     1,020 0.86 %
Time deposits   162,837     2,134 1.75 %     170,611     2,437 1.91 %
FHLB borrowings   85,894     947 1.47 %     63,597     862 1.81 %
Other borrowings   7,240     25 0.46 %     21,398     166 1.04 %
Senior sub. notes   2,500     84 4.49 %     2,500     84 4.49 %
Junior sub. debentures   7,732     273 4.72 %     7,732     274 4.74 %
               
Total   733,567     4,724 0.86 %     667,827     6,227 1.25 %
               
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:              
Demand deposits   202,958           143,990      
Other liabilities   9,892           9,573      
Stockholders’ equity   97,113           86,115      
               
Total $ 1,043,530         $ 907,505      
               
Net interest income   $ 23,847       $ 23,661  
Rate spread     2.95 %       3.36 %
                   
                   
                   
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.18 %       3.65 %
               
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent
basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 		         

 


