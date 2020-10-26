Amidst Continued Growth, PSYC Welcomes New Content Director for Psychedelic Spotlight

Ms. Ettinger brings with her more than a decade of content leadership experience. She most recently served as the Head of Content for vegan lifestyle publication LIVEKINDLY, leading it to more than 100 million monthly cross-platform impressions. Ms. Ettinger was Managing Editor for the leading organic industry platform Organic Authority for more than a decade leading content and brand development. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in digital audience development which the Company intends to leverage to inspire the continued growth of Psychedelic Spotlight.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in the Company’s ongoing efforts to optimize content production for its flagship digital media platform within the expanding sector of medicinal psychedelics, www.psychedelicspotlight.com , it is welcoming Jill Ettinger as the platform’s new Content Director and Managing Editor.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Ms. Ettinger and her impressive experience and leadership talents to the Psychedelic Spotlight team,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “Her addition comes at a time when we are gearing up for the next phase of growth for the website and at a time when we are seeing momentum really gaining traction throughout the industry.”

“The way we view psychedelics has changed greatly over the last decade, and people need reputable platforms to help them navigate these new waters,” Ms. Ettinger said. “I’m honored to help scale this platform alongside the incredible Psychedelic Spotlight team to amplify this important work.”

With the help of San Diego’s SunCity Advising, Ms. Ettinger and the team are building a new content platform to improve user experience and navigation.

“We recognize that we are not the only digital media platform in this industry right now. But I can tell you that we are motivated and committed to emerging as the most prominent and respected one, and I believe we are on a path towards accomplishing this,” Flores added. “By incorporating the content development and amplification experience and talents that Ms. Ettinger has to offer, I am excited for the opportunity this will bring for us to expand our reach throughout the industry and solidify Psychedelic Spotlight as the recognized hub for psychedelic news, information, media, and resources.”