 

Amidst Continued Growth, PSYC Welcomes New Content Director for Psychedelic Spotlight

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 13:30  |  71   |   |   

Digital content veteran plots new course for psychedelic news.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in the Company’s ongoing efforts to optimize content production for its flagship digital media platform within the expanding sector of medicinal psychedelics, www.psychedelicspotlight.com, it is welcoming Jill Ettinger as the platform’s new Content Director and Managing Editor.

Ms. Ettinger brings with her more than a decade of content leadership experience. She most recently served as the Head of Content for vegan lifestyle publication LIVEKINDLY, leading it to more than 100 million monthly cross-platform impressions. Ms. Ettinger was Managing Editor for the leading organic industry platform Organic Authority for more than a decade leading content and brand development. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in digital audience development which the Company intends to leverage to inspire the continued growth of Psychedelic Spotlight.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Ms. Ettinger and her impressive experience and leadership talents to the Psychedelic Spotlight team,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “Her addition comes at a time when we are gearing up for the next phase of growth for the website and at a time when we are seeing momentum really gaining traction throughout the industry.”

“The way we view psychedelics has changed greatly over the last decade, and people need reputable platforms to help them navigate these new waters,” Ms. Ettinger said. “I’m honored to help scale this platform alongside the incredible Psychedelic Spotlight team to amplify this important work.”

With the help of San Diego’s SunCity Advising, Ms. Ettinger and the team are building a new content platform to improve user experience and navigation.

“We recognize that we are not the only digital media platform in this industry right now. But I can tell you that we are motivated and committed to emerging as the most prominent and respected one, and I believe we are on a path towards accomplishing this,” Flores added. “By incorporating the content development and amplification experience and talents that Ms. Ettinger has to offer, I am excited for the opportunity this will bring for us to expand our reach throughout the industry and solidify Psychedelic Spotlight as the recognized hub for psychedelic news, information, media, and resources.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
PAE to Acquire CENTRA Technology, Expanding its Intelligence Community Support Portfolio
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...