Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb Neckarsulm, 26 October 2020 - Preliminary figures show Bechtle AG's earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter up from €57.0 m in the previous year to over €70 m, a climb of more than 20%. Revenue in the period from July to September was at about €1,370 m, an increase of roughly 7% compared with the previous year (€1,276.3 m). The EBT margin grew accordingly and is expected to exceed 5% in Q3.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb 26-Oct-2020 / 13:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG will publish its statement on the 3rd quarter including the finalised figures on 11 November 2020.

Contact



Bechtle AG

Investor RelationsMartin LinkTelephone: +49 7132 981-4149ir@bechtle.com

26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Bechtle AG Bechtle Platz 1 74172 Neckarsulm Germany Phone: +49 7132 981-0 Fax: +49 7132 981-8000 E-mail: ir@bechtle.com Internet: bechtle.com ISIN: DE0005158703 WKN: 515870 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1143044

End of Announcement DGAP News Service