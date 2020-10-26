DGAP-Adhoc Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb
Bechtle AG will publish its statement on the 3rd quarter including the finalised figures on 11 November 2020.
Contact
Bechtle AG
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com
