 

DGAP-Adhoc Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.10.2020, 13:38  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb

26-Oct-2020 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bechtle AG: Q3 earnings with above-average climb

Neckarsulm, 26 October 2020 - Preliminary figures show Bechtle AG's earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter up from €57.0 m in the previous year to over €70 m, a climb of more than 20%. Revenue in the period from July to September was at about €1,370 m, an increase of roughly 7% compared with the previous year (€1,276.3 m). The EBT margin grew accordingly and is expected to exceed 5% in Q3.

Bechtle AG will publish its statement on the 3rd quarter including the finalised figures on 11 November 2020.

Contact

Bechtle AG

Investor Relations
Martin Link
Telephone: +49 7132 981-4149
ir@bechtle.com

26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Phone: +49 7132 981-0
Fax: +49 7132 981-8000
E-mail: ir@bechtle.com
Internet: bechtle.com
ISIN: DE0005158703
WKN: 515870
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1143044

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1143044  26-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143044&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBechtle Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zu mittels Vortex Fluidic Device hergestelltes gGO(TM)
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to Cloud
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO: Erster pan-europäischer Online Broker im Prime Standard
DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens für Tochtergesellschaft Fexcom GmbH
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Bechtle verdient vor Steuern deutlich mehr
13:38 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Überdurchschnittliches Ergebniswachstum in Q3 (deutsch)
13:38 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bechtle AG: Überdurchschnittliches Ergebniswachstum in Q3
10:17 Uhr
HelloFresh, va-Q-tec, Nynomic, Bechtle, Aixtron - Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist
05:50 Uhr
Bechtle, PayPal, wallstreet:online: Welcher Digitalisierungsgewinner hat Potenzial?
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
21.10.20
NASDAQ vor der Haustür: 3 deutsche Tech-Highflyer!
14.10.20
Corona-Krise: Kurse steigen weiter…(1) 
12.10.20
BAADER BANK belässt BECHTLE AG auf 'Add'(2) 
09.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt BECHTLE AG auf 'Hold'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
3
BAADER BANK belässt BECHTLE AG auf 'Add'
08.10.20
1.239
In BECHTLE (WKN 515870) steckt Phantasie!!
11.07.20
2
Fast vier Milliarden Euro für Allianz-Aktionäre: DividendenAdel-Experte Röhl: Wann hohe Ausschüttung
16.05.20
2
Stockpicker-Manöver in schweren Wettern: Roger Peeters lässt sich nicht beirren: „Gier und Angst in