Minerals Technologies Announces New $75 Million Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new, one-year $75 million share repurchase program, effective immediately. This program replaces the previous share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors that expired on October 23, 2020. Under the previous one-year program, MTI repurchased shares amounting to approximately $50 million.

“The authorization for a new share repurchase program demonstrates the Board of Directors’ confidence in our business model and continued strong cash flow generation,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer. “Our balanced approach to capital deployment, supported by a solid balance sheet, gives MTI the flexibility to return capital to shareholders while also investing in our strategic growth initiatives.”