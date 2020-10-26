Flemington’s Adam Kuras Joins Unity Bank as Chief Lending Officer

“We are very pleased to announce that Adam has joined our leadership team,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Adam has extensive experience providing customers with product solutions for financing, working capital, real estate, asset acquisition and cash management needs. Unity’s commercial lending program continues to grow and Adam will play an important role in its future success.”

Kuras previously was with Fulton Bank, serving as Manager of the Northern New Jersey commercial relationship team. He lives in Flemington with his wife and their three children. Kuras earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University and graduated locally from North Hunterdon Regional High School in Annandale. He is active with community and professional organizations, including Boy Scouts of America, Troop 62, Flemington; Garden State Credit Associates; Rutgers Alumni Association; and The Franklin Group of Morristown.

“I have known Unity Bank for many years, from competing against the bank in the market, to pursuing professional interests with Jim Hughes and other members of the Unity team through industry organizations,” Kuras said. “The role of the Chief Lending Officer at Unity is a strong match with my experience and skill set, as well as my long history in the community. Unity has provided a great opportunity for me to take the next step in my career and to further strengthen a leading regional lending program.”

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

