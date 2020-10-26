 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Golar LNG Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) securities between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until November 23, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Golar LNG class action lawsuit, Zarabi v. Golar LNG Limited, No. 20-cv-07926 (S.D.N.Y.), which is pending before Judge Jesse M. Furman.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Golar LNG securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Golar LNG class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Golar LNG class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Golar LNG class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Golar LNG class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Golar LNG class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Golar LNG class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Golar LNG class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 23, 2020.

Golar LNG provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”). Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. f/k/a Golar Power Limited (“Hygo”) is a joint venture between Golar LNG and investment vehicles affiliated with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Hygo was formed to develop, own, and operate integrated LNG-based transportation, downstream solutions, and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure.

The Golar LNG class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, Golar LNG was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its initial public offering would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Golar LNG’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo’s CEO, defendant Eduardo Navarro Antonello, was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash. According to reports, Sapura Energy paid $40 million in bribes for a $2.7 billion contract with Petrobras and hired lobbyist Mauricio Carvalho to get inside information and help formulate a winning proposal. Carvalho then allegedly passed the information to defendant Antonello. The same day, Golar LNG announced that Hygo had initiated a review of the allegations against defendant Antonello. On this news, the price of Golar LNG’s shares fell more than 32%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

