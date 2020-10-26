Rimini Street UK Earns Designation as Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020, Awarded Excellence in Wellbeing Recognition and Top 20 Ranking in 2020 Best Workplaces In Tech

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in the UK and has also been awarded the “Excellence in Wellbeing” recognition and achieved a top 20 ranking in the 2020 Best Workplaces In Tech for medium sized companies. Being a caring, supportive employer is integral to Rimini Street’s culture and the Great Place to Work Certification and Best Workplaces In Tech ranking highlights trust and engagement levels among employees showing they have a consistently positive experience at Rimini Street. The Excellence in Wellbeing recognition benchmarks employee wellbeing against the physical, psychological, social and financial aspects of working life.

In the Excellence in Wellbeing recognition process, a cross-section of Rimini Street’s UK employees were surveyed on their attitudes to key parameters around their work environment, the way the Company addressed their physical and mental health, financial security, how employees interacted with one another and the work-life balance and sense of fulfilment they achieved working for the Company. Employees scored Rimini Street highly across the board, particularly in areas such as work environment, interpersonal relationships between employees and sense of fulfilment, and the level of autonomy, meaning and personal growth employees felt they were able to achieve.

“We congratulate Rimini Street on achieving their Certification and Excellence in Wellbeing recognition,” said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. “Organizations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business, gain their employees’ trust and in turn are truly able to build great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech ranks companies based on their understanding of the importance of trust, collaboration and innovation, as well as building a culture where people feel valued and committed to achieving organizational goals. Rimini Street is being recognized as its employees feel a strong sense of trust, camaraderie and fairness in the workplace, as well as acknowledging Rimini Street consistently provides employees with an innovative and productive environment, whether working remotely at home or in the office.